FEMA Needs Your Current Contact Information

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– After you apply for federal disaster assistance, it is important that FEMA be able to contact you. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may appear to come from unidentified numbers. Make sure that FEMA has your up-to-date contact information.

If there are changes in your phone number, current address, banking or insurance information, please let FEMA know as soon as possible or you may miss important telephone calls or correspondence.

FEMA may need to call some survivors in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties to continue processing their application for assistance after Hurricane Debby. FEMA also may contact some survivors to obtain more information for their application.

You can update your contact information in several ways: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications. Their services are free. Don't believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.