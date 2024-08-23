Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Lafayette, Suwannee Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Lafayette and Suwannee counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Debby. 

Center locations:

Lafayette County

Mayo Community Center

150 NW Community Circle

Mayo, FL 32066

Open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

 

Suwannee County

Hale Park

215 Duval St. NE

Live Oak, FL 32064

Open 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Sunday

 

To find other center locations for Hurricane Debby go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Florida and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

