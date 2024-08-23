FEMA Opening Disaster Recovery Center in Union County

SIOUX FALLS – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center on Friday, August 23 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time in North Sioux City, South Dakota to provide one-on-one assistance for people affected by the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete or check the status of applications for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources offered by the State of South Dakota.

Disaster Recovery Center Location:

North Sioux City (Union County) – FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

305 S Derby Lane

North Sioux City, SD 57049

Hours of operation: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week

More locations in affected areas will open in the coming weeks. To search for Disaster Recovery Centers, visit www.fema.gov/drc.

As of August 22, 2024, FEMA has approved more than $1.4 million in assistance to individuals for the South Dakota disaster recovery.

How to Apply for Disaster Assistance

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center, or in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Central Time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.