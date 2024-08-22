Breakthrough Therapy (BT) Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation are two of the expedited programs that may apply to cellular and gene therapy products that are intended to treat, modify, reverse, or cure a serious condition. Refer to Guidance for industry Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions - Drugs and Biologics , Expedited Programs for Regenerative Medicine Therapies for Serious Conditions Guidance for Industry, and SOPP 8212: Breakthrough Therapy Products - Designation and Management for more information on BT and RMAT designation criteria and other expedited programs.

OTP recommends that sponsors of regenerative medicine therapies engage in discussions with OTP review staff early during product development. In particular, the Type B Meetings described, including the Pre-IND, end-of-phase and Pre-BLA Meetings, represent critical points in product development.

With regard to the number of meetings associated with RMAT or BT designation, products that receive both designations are treated as having a single designation. For example, a product that receives both RMAT and BT designation will be granted only one Initial Comprehensive Meeting.

RMAT/BT –Initial Comprehensive Meeting (Type B)

After a product receives BT or RMAT designation, sponsors are encouraged to request an “Initial Comprehensive Meeting”, which is a multidisciplinary comprehensive discussion of the drug development program, including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy. If another milestone meeting is pending at the time that a product receives BT or RMAT designation, OTP may suggest combining the Initial Comprehensive Meeting with the milestone meeting. If a product receives BT or RMAT designation late in product development, particularly after a Pre-BLA Meeting has been held, an Initial Comprehensive Meeting is not necessary. Refer to SOPP 8212: Breakthrough Therapy Products - Designation and Management Appendix A on Initial Comprehensive Meeting.

Submission of Initial Comprehensive Meeting (Type B) requests to OTP

The sponsor should submit the meeting request as an amendment to the existing IND. The meeting request should include a list of the specific objectives of the meeting and a list of questions grouped by discipline, e.g., Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), pharmacology / toxicology, clinical, statistical.



OTP does not send an acknowledgement email or letter following OTP’s receipt of a meeting request. However, by the timelines described in Table 6, OTP will send the decision to grant or deny the meeting request, along with the meeting date, if granted, or reasons for denial.

Table 6: Timelines for Type B Meetings

OTP Response to Meeting Request** 21 days Meeting Scheduling or WRO issued*** 60 days Meeting Package Due to OTP At least 30 days before the scheduled date of the meeting or WRO Meeting Length 60 minutes OTP Preliminary Response to Questions in the Package to Sponsor NLT* 2 days before the meeting Sponsor’s Response to FDA Preliminary Response NLT than 24 hours before the meeting

*NLT – No Later Than

**Calendar days from FDA receipt of the meeting request to the date that OTP will respond with the decision to grant or deny the meeting, as well as specifying the format and date of the meeting, if granted.

*** Calendar days from FDA receipt of the meeting request to date the meeting will be held, or the WRO will be issued.

Number of Questions The sponsor’s meeting package should include a limited number of clearly worded and targeted questions that directly address concerns about the drug development programs. The number of questions in a meeting package should not exceed what can be reasonably discussed within the duration of the allotted meeting time. For a 60-minute meeting, a maximum of 10 questions (inclusive of sub-questions) would be considered reasonable. For example, Questions 1a, 1b, 1c, 1d, 2, and 3 would be 6 questions. Size of Meeting Package It is important to include background information sufficient to support the questions in the package. OTP may cancel a meeting if the meeting package is grossly inadequate and does not contain sufficient information to enable FDA to address the questions. However, voluminous meeting packages are discouraged. Meeting packages are typically 50 – 100 pages. OTP will not commit to reviewing packages greater than 250-300 pages or answering questions that require review of this much material. Timing of Meeting Package Submission Sponsors should follow the timelines for meeting package submission, as described in the Formal Meetings Between the FDA & Sponsors or Applicants of PDUFA Products Guidance for Industry and indicated above in Table 6. OTP will state the date a meeting package is to be submitted in the meeting confirmation notice when the meeting is granted. Prior to the Sponsor Meeting OTP will send the preliminary response according to the timeline indicated above in Table 6.

The sponsor is expected to respond to OTP’s preliminary responses according to the timeline indicated above in Table 6.

If the sponsor finds that OTP’s preliminary responses and advice are sufficiently clear and complete to obviate the need for further discussion, the sponsor should inform OTP in writing as soon as possible so that OTP may cancel the meeting. These responses would then become the official OTP responses to the sponsor’s questions.

If, after cancellation of the meeting, the sponsor subsequently wishes to seek clarification from the preliminary responses, then the sponsor may submit a request for clarification. Find out more about Requests for Clarification.

If the sponsor wishes to continue with the meeting, the sponsor should identify which of the original questions in the briefing package they wish to discuss and list the questions in the proposed order of discussion. As a general rule, the order of discussion is usually the order of importance to the sponsor. When referencing questions, the sponsor should use OTP’s preliminary responses document numbering format.

After receiving OTP’s preliminary response, the sponsor should not submit new questions and new information (e.g., alternative approaches or new proposals to address OTP comments) that were not previously submitted in the original briefing package. OTP preliminary responses are prepared after deliberative review, and usually include cross‑discipline internal discussion, of the original meeting package and questions. OTP will not have adequate time to review new material and have sufficient inter-discipline internal discussion necessary to prepare answers to new questions. Therefore, sponsors should thoughtfully prepare their meeting package and questions. In some situations, a sponsor may want to develop new questions/alternative approaches in response to OTP’s preliminary responses or discussion at the meeting. Such new questions/alternative approaches should be submitted as an amendment to the sponsor’s existing IND.

During the Meeting The meeting is the sponsor's opportunity to obtain clarifications on OTP preliminary responses. As stated above, during the meeting the OTP team will not be able to provide feedback on new information (e.g., new question, alternative approaches or new proposals to address OTP comments) that was not previously submitted in the original briefing package. Sponsors may choose to make a presentation at the beginning of the meeting. However, because OTP staff will be familiar with the meeting package content and questions, OTP recommends that sponsors forgo a presentation and use the allotted meeting time to obtain clarifications to OTP's preliminary responses to the sponsor's questions. OTP recommends that time be reserved at the end of the meeting for the sponsor to summarize the major discussion points and action items. Meeting Summary OTP will issue the meeting summary within 30 calendar days after the meeting. OTP's version of the meeting summary is official and the final record of the meeting. The OTP meeting summary is not a meeting transcript, but focuses on any clarifications (e.g., of unclear preliminary responses), agreements and disagreements, and action items as discussed during the meeting. The sponsor may submit their version of the meeting summary to the file to summarize their understanding of issues discussed at the meeting. However, OTP may not review such submissions; therefore, the absence of an OTP response to such submissions does not imply OTP concurrence with the sponsor's version of the meeting summary. If sponsors disagree with the content of OTP's meeting summary, OTP's meeting summary will not be altered except to correct a substantive mistake for the record (on extremely rare occasions). Requests for Clarification A request for clarification may be sought after a Type B Meeting, to ensure the requestor's understanding of OTP's feedback provided in a preliminary response (if the formal meeting was canceled), meeting summary or written response issued by OTP. Find out more about Requests for Clarification

RMAT/BT – End of Phase and Pre-BLA (Type B) Meetings

OTP will grant these milestone meetings if, upon evaluation, the stage of development matches the requested milestone. Please refer to the specific milestone meetings, e.g., EOP, Pre-BLA, described elsewhere on the website. Only one meeting will be granted per milestone (e.g., one EOP2). Milestone meetings should be multidisciplinary. OTP will not grant separate “clinical” and “CMC” EOP mtgs. Refer to the milestone meeting section above.

OTP will attempt to honor the requested format.

RMAT/BT – Non-Milestone Meetings

Meetings for products with RMAT or BT designation, are scheduled as Type B (see Table 6 above). If the sponsor proposes several discipline-specific meetings within one year, OTP recommends that the sponsor consolidate the number of these meetings by combining topics and also consider if some of the information can be submitted as an amendment to the IND for informal feedback, as opposed to a formal meeting request.

