Governor Katie Hobbs Appoints NAU President José Luis Cruz Rivera to State Board of Education

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera to the State Board of Education.

“Dr. Cruz Rivera has been a strong partner in strengthening Arizona’s education system and preparing every student for success,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “He has been a steadfast leader for the students and faculty at NAU, and he will bring that leadership to the State Board of Education. As a Lumberjack, I could not be more thrilled to appoint him to this position, and know that he will work tirelessly to create a public education system that ensures every Arizonan has a chance to thrive.”

“A strong educational system, from pre-K through college and beyond, is essential to the future prosperity of the people, communities, and economy of Arizona," said Northern Arizona University President Dr. José Luis Cruz Rivera. “I am honored to be appointed to the State Board of Education by Governor Hobbs and look forward to furthering the important work of educational attainment and equity, strengthening collaborations between K-12 and higher education, and ensuring students in our state have access to high-quality educational opportunities."

The State Board of Education is an 11-member board charged with regulating and developing rules concerning primary and secondary public education in the state.

More about Dr. Cruz Rivera:

Dr. Cruz Rivera is Northern Arizona University’s 17th president, beginning his service in 2021. Previously, he has served as the President of the City University of New York’s Herbert H. Lehman College and as Executive Vice Chancellor and University Provost of the City University of New York’s 25 campus system. Additionally, Dr. Cruz Rivera served as a provost of California State University, Fullerton, Vice-President of Higher Education Policy and Practice at The Education Trust, and as a Chief Student Affairs Officer for the University of Puerto Rico system. During his tenure at NAU, the university has expanded access to record numbers of Arizona students, implemented new admissions and financial aid practices, and launched innovative statewide partnerships to boost attainment, guided by the bold vision set forth in NAU's strategic roadmap, Elevating Excellence.

