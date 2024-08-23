New Jersey Cannabis Convention Returns to Atlantic City September 6-7

Meet thousands of Cannabis Industry Professionals at necann's New Jersey Cannabis Convention Cannabis Industry experts cover every aspect of the New Jersey industry See the latest and greatest innovations and companies in the cannabis Industry

The NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention returns to Atlantic City Sept 6-7 for the largest gathering of the cannabis industry in the state.

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention presented by Ozone & Simply Herb returns for its 5th year to the Atlantic City Convention Center for two days of cannabis business and education September 6-7, 2024. The largest gathering of the cannabis industry in the state again includes event partner 420NJEvents and its expo floor speaker track on entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Three more speaker tracks on New Jersey’s cannabis industry include 65 expert speakers on topics like branding, cultivating, business & regulatory, energy efficiency, and more.In addition to the educational components of the two-day event, 200+ businesses will be exhibiting the latest in cannabis products and services, with over 4,000 cannabis industry professionals expected to attend. The exhibit hall floor is open both days from 10am to 4pm with displays, demonstrations and networking. As always, a number of networking mixers surround the convention headlined by the Official NECANN after party, hosted and produced by 420NJEvents on Friday 8pm-11pm at the Vue Rooftop Bar.The slate of networking mixers also includes Longview Strategics’ NJ Cannabis Mixer, the New Jersey Cannabusiness Association After Party, and the MPX NJ Happy Hour. Additionally, NECANN’s event partner Blunt Brunch will host a mixer at 11:30am on Friday at the Convention Center for attendees."Like all NECANN events, the New Jersey Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state's cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. “With the cannabis industry heating up in the Mid-Atlantic, it’s also a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products.”Location: Atlantic City Convention CenterHours: Friday: 10am-4pm | Saturday: 10am-4pmAdmission: $45 for one-day pass; $65 for two-day passAbout NECANN: Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Our annual schedule includes conventions in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Illinois, Maryland, and Connecticut, making it the largest series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at necann.com.

