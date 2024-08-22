MPD Releases Video of Northeast Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who burglarized a business in Northeast.

On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the suspect forced open a door to an unoccupied business in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/bzrMeChmFlY

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24128400

###