American Circular Textiles and Coalition of Member Organizations Launch Petition to End Secondhand Sales Taxes

Stop secondhand items from being taxed twice - sign the petition from American Circular Textiles American Circular Textiles (ACT) logo

Nationwide campaign launches August 25 (National Secondhand Day) to end the double taxation of secondhand goods.

Ending double taxation is not only the fair and just thing to do, it will also spur economic growth and strengthen the trend towards shopping for well-made clothing that can be reused and/or repaired.” — Rachel Kibbe, CEO and Founder, American Circular Textiles

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Circular Textiles (ACT), in partnership with a coalition of their member companies, is launching a nationwide petition to eliminate double taxation on secondhand goods, repairs and alterations. The petition aims to raise awareness about the unfair burden placed on consumers who choose sustainable and affordable shopping options.

Currently, many states impose sales tax on secondhand items, such as clothing, shoes, and accessories, subjecting consumers to double taxation. This policy not only discourages sustainable shopping practices but also hinders the growth of the secondhand market, repair options and the circular economy. Upwards of 85% of used clothing goes into landfills or incinerators, much of which could otherwise be resold.

“Consumers’ pocketbooks are stretched thin. Monthly spending on apparel and footwear has risen a whopping 72% since January 2020, and more shoppers are turning to secondhand first. Ending double taxation is not only the fair and just thing to do, it will also spur economic growth and strengthen the trend towards shopping for well-made clothing that can be reused and/or repaired rather than tossed into the ever-growing piles of apparel waste.”

- Rachel Kibbe, CEO and Founder, American Circular Textiles

American Circular Textiles members and affiliates participating in the campaign include:

America's Best Cleaners

Arrive Recommerce Inc.

Fashionphile

Project Repat

Sortile

ThredUp

Vestiaire Collective

unspun

The petition, titled “Stop Secondhand Clothing from Being Taxed Twice,” outlines the detrimental effects of double taxation on secondhand goods and calls on lawmakers to take action. The petition can be found on Change.org HERE (https://tinyurl.com/yw2sebsk)



Member quotes:

"Eliminating the double taxation on secondhand goods is smart policy. It will not only help fuel the circular economy, but it's also a common sense approach to further empower consumers to make smart, sustainable choices. It's a clear win for the future of fashion and taxpayers who want to do the right thing." – Alon Rotem, Chief Legal Officer, ThredUp

"At FASHIONPHILE, we’re excited to join forces with ACT in the fight to eliminate second hand sales taxes. We believe that we can make a powerful case for sustainable shopping choices if work is done to mitigate the financial strain that these taxes place on consumers. Together, we're not just advocating for fashion; we're championing a more eco-friendly and accessible future for all." – Nora M. Cummings, VP of Retail & Impact, Fashionphile

“As a leading company of pre-loved luxury fashion, it is crucial for us to support any initiative aiming to remove barriers for circular businesses. Fair tax policies enhance the viability of second-hand markets, benefitting both the environment and the economy. Moreover, this campaign aligns with our advocacy efforts in France and Europe for new VAT policies to support circular economic models.” – Samina Virk, US CEO of Vestiaire Collective

“unspun is proud to support the nationwide petition to eliminate double taxation on secondhand goods. This is a crucial step that will encourage a shift towards an economy that values reuse and repair, benefitting both consumers and the environment.” Beth Esponnette, Co-founder and CPO, unspun

By signing the petition, individuals can help create a groundswell of support for ending double taxation on secondhand items and contribute to a more sustainable future. American Circular Textiles is encouraging individuals to sign the petition and share on social media using the hashtag #EndSecondhandTax. For more information please visit https://www.americancirculartextiles.com/sales-and-use-tax-exemption-campaign.



About American Circular Textiles:

Founded in 2022 by Circular Services Group CEO Rachel Kibbe, American Circular Textiles (ACT) is a coalition of leading fashion and textile organizations aligned on responsible domestic circularity and sustainable fashion public policy, with an emphasis on apparel and footwear reuse and recycling. ACT operates under the belief that systemic and scalable change in fashion requires industry players to hold hands and develop a collective voice. The coalition aims to facilitate a transition from a linear to a circular fashion economy, educate and raise awareness around the fashion industry’s current gap in sustainability practices, and to advocate for responsible public policy solutions.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.