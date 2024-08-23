Snorble Welcomes Faraz Mehmood as Strategic Advisor, Enhancing Its Vision with Unparalleled Global Expertise

A child falls in love after meeting Snorble® for the first time.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snorble is excited to announce the appointment of Faraz Mehmood as a Strategic Advisor. Bringing an extraordinary breadth of global experience that spans family conglomerate management in South Asia, pivotal roles in top-tier financial institutions, and a dynamic career in private investment, Faraz is poised to significantly enhance Snorble’s strategic planning and market expansion efforts.Faraz Mehmood’s Professional JourneyBeginning his career managing a family conglomerate in South Asia, Faraz transitioned into the finance sector, playing a crucial role in the management buyout of Fortis Banque Suisse, followed by impactful tenures at Société Generale and Credit Suisse. Today, he is a multifaceted entrepreneur and a principal at GW Global Partners, a duo-private investment office he leads. This office orchestrates investments across traditional and digital finance, healthcare, and digital infrastructure, maintaining a versatile and value-driven approach to industry and sector engagement.Investment Philosophy and ImpactGW Global Partners, under Faraz’s leadership, operates across multiple jurisdictions, focusing on operating companies, ventures, and strategic alliances that align with their core values and the strategic directions of the sovereigns they operate within. Their investment activities reflect a commitment to innovation and ethical practices, principles that Faraz brings to his new role at Snorble.Statement from Mike Rizkalla, CEO and Co-Founder of Snorble"We are exceptionally fortunate to welcome Faraz Mehmood to Snorble. His extensive background from high-stakes finance to his visionary investment strategies provides us with invaluable perspectives that will drive our innovation and expansion strategies forward. Faraz’s global insight and commitment to value-driven ventures are perfectly aligned with Snorble’s mission to revolutionize educational technology for children around the world."Faraz Mehmood, on his appointment, commented:"Joining Snorble represents a thrilling new chapter in my career. I am passionate about leveraging technology to make meaningful differences in everyday lives, and Snorble’s commitment to enhancing child development through AI-driven solutions resonates deeply with my own values. I look forward to helping guide Snorble towards achieving remarkable global impact in the educational sector."About SnorbleSnorble is an innovative leader in AI-driven educational tools for children, known for its revolutionary smart companion that enhances learning, play, and sleep for children through interactive and personalized experiences. Committed to supporting parents and educators, Snorble continues to set new standards in the integration of technology in child development.

