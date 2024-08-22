Jobs Up in Majority of Metro Areas in July

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in nine metropolitan areas, decreased in three and was unchanged in two for the year ending July 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.





"Long-term, consistent job growth throughout the state continues to fuel and motivate eager jobseekers and employers to actively engage in the expanding economy," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Illinois proudly commits to continue its critical investments in our unique, diverse, and world class workforce and labor market."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+4.5%, +5,300), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+2.3%, +1,300), and the Bloomington MSA (+0.7%, +700). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro Division increased by +0.1% or +4,900. The metro areas which posted over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.7%, -3,100), the Lake County-Kenosha County IL-WI Metro Division (-0.5%, -2,000), and the Danville MSA (-0.4%, -100). The Decatur MSA and Peoria MSA each had no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in most of the metro areas included: Private Education and Health Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade (nine areas); and Mining and Construction and Other Services (eight areas each).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+2.0 points to 6.4%), the Danville MSA (+1.6 points to 7.9%), the Bloomington MSA (+1.2 points to 5.5%).

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area July 2024* July 2023** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 5.5% 4.3% 1.2 Carbondale-Marion 5.8% 4.8% 1.0 Champaign-Urbana 5.3% 4.6% 0.7 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 6.4% 4.4% 2.0 Danville 7.9% 6.3% 1.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.1% 4.3% 0.8 Decatur 7.4% 6.5% 0.9 Elgin 6.0% 5.0% 1.0 Kankakee 6.6% 5.7% 0.9 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.3% 4.7% 0.6 Peoria 6.1% 5.2% 0.9 Rockford 6.7% 6.4% 0.3 Springfield 5.3% 4.6% 0.7 St. Louis (IL-Section) 5.5% 4.6% 0.9 Illinois Statewide 6.2% 4.7% 1.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised

























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - July 2024



Metropolitan Area July July Over-the-Year 2024* 2023** Change Bloomington MSA 97,500 96,800 700 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,600 57,300 1,300 Champaign-Urbana MSA 123,300 118,000 5,300 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,854,300 3,849,400 4,900 Danville MSA 26,500 26,600 -100 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,900 182,000 -3,100 Decatur MSA 47,500 47,500 0 Elgin Metro Division 263,300 263,000 300 Kankakee MSA 43,100 42,900 200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 424,400 426,400 -2,000 Peoria MSA 170,400 170,400 0 Rockford MSA 146,100 146,000 100 Springfield MSA 108,000 107,700 300 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 239,800 238,500 1,300 Illinois Statewide 6,180,900 6,133,400 47,500 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jul 2024 Jul 2023 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 6.7 % 4.7 % 2.0 DuPage County 5.3 % 3.6 % 1.7 Grundy County 6.8 % 4.4 % 2.4 Kendall County 5.8 % 4.0 % 1.8 McHenry County 5.5 % 3.8 % 1.7 Will County 6.3 % 4.3 % 2.0 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 5.8 % 4.9 % 0.9 Kane County 6.0 % 5.1 % 0.9 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 5.7 % 4.9 % 0.8 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 6.6 % 5.7 % 0.9 Cities Aurora City 6.1 % 4.8 % 1.3 Chicago City 7.1 % 5.0 % 2.1 Elgin City 6.2 % 4.8 % 1.4 Joliet City 7.1 % 4.9 % 2.2 Kankakee City 8.3 % 7.6 % 0.7 Naperville City 5.5 % 3.8 % 1.7

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.4 percent in July 2024 from 4.4 percent in July 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +4,900 compared to July 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+11,600), Manufacturing (+11,200), Government (+6,300) and Leisure-Hospitality (+4,800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were in Professional-Business Services (-24,600), Financial Activities (-3,200) and Retail Trade (-3,000).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.0 percent in July 2024 from 5.0 percent in July 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +300 compared to July 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+1,100), Government (+900) and Manufacturing (+400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-2,100), Leisure-Hospitality (-400), Construction (-100) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.3 percent in July 2024 from 4.7 percent in July 2023.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -2,000 compared to July 2023. Leisure-Hospitality (+1,300), Government (+1,200) and Private Education-Health Services (+600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Professional-Business Services (-2,800), Financial Activities (-1,100) and Retail Trade (-1,100) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.6 percent in July 2024 from 5.7 percent in July 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to July 2023. Government (+200), Private Education-Health Services (+200), Retail Trade (+100) and Wholesale Trade (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-400) sector recorded the only employment decline over-the-year.









Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.







