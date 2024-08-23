Frank Yiannas, Former FDA Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Policy and Response, to Headline SafetyChain Customer Summit

Frank Yiannas, Former FDA Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Policy and Response

The Leader in Plant Management Software will host its annual Customer Event in Nashville, September 29 - October 1, 2024.

Better food quality begins and ends with data. Capturing data at every node in the food system is imperative for the future and society at large.” — Frank Yiannas

NOVATO, CA, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafetyChain Software, the leading plant management platform, is excited to announce the details of its 2024 Customer Summit. The theme for the annual user conference is “Data. Insights. Action. Growth.,” with author and former Deputy Commissioner for Food Safety Policy and Response at the FDA, Frank Yiannas, headlining the annual event as the keynote speaker.

Mr. Yiannas, a renowned food safety leader and executive, food system futurist, professor, and past president of the International Association of Food Protection, will lead the keynote session on the convergence of food safety culture and technology.

“I am excited to be the keynote speaker at the SafetyChain Customer Summit,” said Mr. Yiannas. “Better food quality begins and ends with data. Capturing data at every node in the food system is imperative for the future and society at large.”

Tyson Foods, Westrock Coffee, Lone Star Meats, Veg-Fresh Farms, Driscoll’s, and more leaders in food manufacturing will share unique stories of how their teams use technology and access to real-time data to make informed decisions and drive their organizations forward.

“The record number of attendees reflects our continuing growth and commitment to our customers,” said Dean Brown, Chief Executive Officer at SafetyChain Software. “Attendees will find a packed agenda driven by customer case studies, thought leadership, and innovative product sessions giving customers the opportunity to network and learn.”

Summit sponsors have also been announced. Inductive Automation, an industry-leading technology and digital-transformation service provider, is the Summit’s Platinum Sponsor. mode40, a leading provider of Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing services is Gold Sponsor, and California Food Producers is the Bronze Sponsor.

The Customer Summit will be held at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, minutes from famed Broadway Street. Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about the summit by visiting www.safetychain.com/summit or talking with an Account Executive.

About SafetyChain Software

SafetyChain is a digital plant management platform trusted in more than 2,000 food and beverage facilities to improve plant performance. It unifies production and quality with plant-wide data, insights, and tools, and delivers real-time operational visibility and control by eliminating paper and point solutions.

