Animoca Brands-Backed Soulbound Raises $4 Million for Web3 Social Gaming

Startup to revolutionize streamer, creator, and game studio economy for $272 billion gaming market

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soulbound, a web3 social gaming ecosystem, has raised $4 million to power its mission to empower the new creator economy. By creating a new avant-garde platform, Soulbound seamlessly marries GameFi and SocialFi into a next-generation digital experience. Soulbound’s latest round concluded in Q2 2024, with participation from leading gaming and blockchain communities.

The investment will advance Soulbound’s work by establishing gaming partnerships, adding social interactions, and expanding streamer bounties and social questing. Since its inception, Soulbound has scaled its team by 300% with engineering, business development, and community-building resources. The team is currently implementing a Twitch live-stream integration for Soulbound-partnered games and continuing to improve user experience. Soulbound’s TGE is expected to take place in H2 2024, with other applications set to launch in Q3.

Soulbound is poised to reinforce the gaming industry’s tremendous growth potential by onboarding the next generation of players, streamers, and creators into web3 gaming. Users can earn non-transferable DRIP tokens for engaging with Soulbound and partnered games, showcasing their favorite gaming accomplishments linked to their unique gaming identity, and flexing on their streams.

Gameplay videos, Twitch clips, and community “vandalism” interactions where users can slap stickers directly on others’ posts are also redefining social gaming for Soulbound users. Streamers and creators will have access to fresh revenue channels with streaming bounties and a sticker marketplace for artists and collectors. Soulbound users have “slapped” posts with over 25,000 stickers from 150+ artists to date. The Soulbound platform extends beyond gamers into the B2B space. Game studios leverage Soulbound to acquire and interact with users by launching streamer bounty pools, featured quests and targeted promotions through data-driven profiles and user-generated content.

Soulbound is currently onboarding five new games per week to its platform. They have hosted streaming activations with Shrapnel, Parallel and Nifty Island, attracting over 200 players in competitive tournaments with over 50k+ minutes streamed across the Soulbound network.

“Gaming is no longer a solo experience,” A.I. Mansbridge, co-founder of Soulbound, said. “Game studios, gamers, and streamers want to reach new audiences. Soulbound is a bridge for traditional gamers, streamers, and game studios to the expansive blockchain gaming space.”

“Gamers, streamers, artists, and developers are tired of the gaming status quo,” Casey Grooms, co-founder of Soulbound, said. “Soulbound is building a social platform that shakes up the traditional community interaction model. With support from our investors, we will deliver a first-of-its-kind avant-garde social gaming experience.”

Soulbound is an avant-garde social gaming platform delivering revolutionary gamer identities, community interactions, and creator incentives. Soulbound was founded in 2022 with a mission to level up the gaming ecosystem and create cutting-edge digital experiences. Backed by top gaming and web3 VCs, Soulbound is onboarding the next generation of gamers, streamers, and creators into web3. Forge your gaming legacy at www.soulbound.gg

