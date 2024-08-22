RxSight, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Healthcare Conferences

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced its plans to participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences in September.



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

- Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET in New York City, NY

Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference

- Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of these events at https://investors.rxsight.com/ .

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL™/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com .

Company Contact:

Shelley B. Thunen

Chief Financial Officer

sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Oliver Moravcevic

VP, Investor Relations

omoravcevic@rxsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.