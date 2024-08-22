Amwell to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Boston, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, announced that the company will participate in several investor conferences in September.

Ido Schoenberg, M.D., Amwell’s chairman and CEO, and Robert Shepardson, Amwell’s CFO, will participate in the following conferences via fireside chat and one-on-one meetings held throughout the day:

September 4, Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City; fireside chat at 1:50 p.m. ET.

September 5, Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston (one-on-one meetings only).

On September 10, Mr. Shepardson will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Baird Healthcare Conference in New York City, as well as a panel discussion during the TD Cowen 9th’s Annual FutureHealth Conference held at 2:20 p.m.ET at One Vanderbilt in New York City.

An audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat and the TD Cowen panel will be available at investors.amwell.com.

