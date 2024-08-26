Carbon Capture & Commercialization Corp (CC&C) Secures Investment Letter of Intent for from Demisar Investments

Side View of CC&Cs TRL 7 Demonstration Scale Unit

This potential investment marks a significant step forward in CC&C's mission to develop and deploy cost-effective carbon capture solutions globally.

Carbon Capture's innovative approach to direct air carbon capture not only addresses the critical issue of climate change but also presents a scalable and economically viable model.” — Paul Demirdjian, CEO Demisar Investments

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Capture & Commercialization Corp (CC&C), a pioneer in direct air carbon capture technology, today announced it has secured an investment letter of intent from Demisar Investments. This potential investment marks a significant step forward in CC&C's mission to develop and deploy cost-effective carbon capture solutions globally.CC&C's innovative technology aims to capture CO2 from urban air at a cost of under $100 per metric ton, significantly lower than current industry standards. The company's approach utilizes advanced materials and AI-driven processes to efficiently capture and repurpose CO2, addressing the urgent need for practical climate change solutions.Paul Demirdjian, Managing Partner of Demisar Investments , commented on the potential investment: "At Demisar Investments, we're always on the lookout for groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to make a significant impact on global challenges – the creation of a healthy, clean environment is chief amongst those. Carbon Capture & Commercialization Corp's innovative approach to direct air carbon capture is exactly the kind of solution we believe in supporting. Their technology not only addresses the critical issue of climate change but also presents a scalable and economically viable model. We're excited about the possibility of partnering with CC&C as they work to bring their revolutionary carbon capture solution to market. This potential investment aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering sustainable technologies that can shape a better future for our planet."Sam Adams, Co-Founder of CC&C, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to receive this letter of intent from Demisar Investments . Their interest in our technology validates the hard work and innovation our team has poured into developing a cost-effective direct air carbon capture solution. This potential partnership with Demisar Investments comes at a crucial time as we're scaling up our operations and preparing to deploy our technology more widely. Their support could significantly accelerate our ability to bring this game-changing carbon capture technology to market. We're not just talking about incremental improvements here - we're aiming to revolutionize the economics of carbon capture, making it a viable tool in the global fight against climate change. With partners like Demisar Investments , we're one step closer to turning our vision of affordable, large-scale carbon capture into reality."The potential investment will support CC&C's ongoing research and development efforts, as well as the scaling up of their demonstration units. The company recently completed a TRL 7 demonstration scale unit in the UK, proving the effectiveness of their technology.About Carbon Capture & Commercialization Corp (CC&C)Founded in 2019, CC&C is dedicated to developing revolutionary, cost-effective Direct Air Carbon Capture technologies. With a focus on sustainable and scalable solutions for urban environments, CC&C leverages cutting-edge engineering and AI to create innovative tools for combating climate change. For more information, visit www.ccandc.ai About Demisar InvestmentsDemisar Investments l is an investment firm committed to funding innovative solutions. With a focus on innovative technology, Demisar Investments supports companies poised to make a significant impact in their respective fields.

Our TRL7 Demonstration Scale CO2 Capture Unit

