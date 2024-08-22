Fanatics Sportsbook Is the Most Rewarding Place for Fans to Play on Game Day

- Get a Jersey on Us as Part of $5 Million Jersey Drop -

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fanatics Sportsbook announced plans to launch its first 360-degree marketing campaign that includes the return of the Jersey Drop, a new television campaign featuring custom broadcast and digital spots, creator-driven content, and city activations–all aimed at igniting the passion for football and counting down to the moment everyone is waiting for: KICKOFF.

As a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics knows that when Fall arrives, it’s time for sports fans to suit up. The Fanatics Sportsbook’s campaign launches with the $5 Million Jersey Drop to help fans get ready for football season.* Jerseys will drop every single day in customer accounts through September 9 and any active Fanatics Sportsbook customer is eligible by opting in, but no wager is required. Customers will need to log in each day to see if they are a winner, and can only win once.

The campaign includes new :30 and :15 second commercials that dynamically highlight our $5 Million Jersey Drop, running across several networks in priority markets. In addition to television and digital assets , the $5 Million Jersey Drop will be featured in new digital partnerships and throughout the digital ecosystem.

Fanatics Sportsbook began the countdown to kickoff at Fanatics Fest NYC with Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, who is Vice Chairman and Board Member of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. Celebrities, sports figures and Fanatics Sportsbook customers saw the return of JAY-Z’s iconic The 40/40 Club and experienced a one-of-a-kind re-creation of the legendary lounge this past weekend at the Javits Center in New York.

Fanatics Sportsbook will team up with a group of handpicked partners to gift one-of-kind premium boxes to deserving fans that show off their fandom in everyday life. The special box includes an acrylic insert with a message from Fanatics Sportsbook, a jersey of the fan’s favorite team, and a $1,000 Bonus Bet.** The distribution of these special boxes started this past weekend, when the hosts of The Pivot Podcast gifted their boxes to fans at Fanatics Fest.

Fanatics Sportsbook also has plans to take to the streets of New York and Chicago next week to engage football fans. Jerseys will be delivered to unsuspecting fans and complemented by a creative digital activation that magnifies the jersey drop with takeovers of key landmarks in New York and Chicago.

“Football is more than just a game – it is an experience that people look forward to all year-long,” said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer, Fanatics Betting & Gaming. “On the heels of Fanatics Fest, we will continue to put our fans at the center of it all. With our $5M Jersey Drop, on the ground activations in New York and Chicago, a new 360 campaign across all touchpoints, and more ways to earn FanCash this season – Fanatics Sportsbook will be the destination for fans to play on game day.”

Fanatics Sportsbook will also see some exciting product upgrades that will debut before football season, including:

FanCash: Fanatics Sportsbook just super charged its loyalty and rewards program and it is now 10x more rewarding than the leading sportsbooks.*** Customers can now earn up to 10% FanCash back on their bets, win or lose. The bigger the odds, the bigger the FanCash rewards to spend on jerseys, hats, Bonus Bets, and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook just super charged its loyalty and rewards program and it is now 10x more rewarding than the leading sportsbooks.*** Customers can now earn up to 10% FanCash back on their bets, win or lose. The bigger the odds, the bigger the FanCash rewards to spend on jerseys, hats, Bonus Bets, and more. Betting & Streaming: Live betting while streaming games just became a whole lot easier with Fanatics Sportsbook. With our new live betting experience, customers won’t miss a second of action with a new data visualization that allows for ease of navigation between games along with the ability to track player and team stats.

Live betting while streaming games just became a whole lot easier with Fanatics Sportsbook. With our new live betting experience, customers won’t miss a second of action with a new data visualization that allows for ease of navigation between games along with the ability to track player and team stats. Fanatics Fair Play: If a player gets injured, Fanatics Fair Play has your back. If a professional football player you place a prop wager on gets injured in the first quarter (and doesn’t return), your bet will be refunded.

If a player gets injured, Fanatics Fair Play has your back. If a professional football player you place a prop wager on gets injured in the first quarter (and doesn’t return), your bet will be refunded. Your New Home for Parlays: Celebrate the return of football with our largest expansion of parlay offerings and secure your winnings before the game ends by cashing out live.

Celebrate the return of football with our largest expansion of parlay offerings and secure your winnings before the game ends by cashing out live. Lightning Bets: Every moment matters this football season, and with Fanatics Sportsbook, you can make every play a special moment. What will be the result of the next play? Will there be a first down on this drive? Can they reach the 20-yard line?

Every moment matters this football season, and with Fanatics Sportsbook, you can make every play a special moment. What will be the result of the next play? Will there be a first down on this drive? Can they reach the 20-yard line? Rewards Surge: Starting August 29, Fanatics Sportsbook will give away 100+ Profit Boosts across the first five weeks of the football season. Customers need to opt-in on game days to secure the Profit Boosts.





To download images and videos of the Fanatics Sportsbook, visit the Fanatics Media Center , and for more news and information, follow us on the Fanatics Sportsbook social channels on X @FanaticsBook and on Instagram @FanaticsSportsbook .

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to nearly 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty retail locations including retail sportsbooks outside of Progressive Field and Nationwide Arena and the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Commanders Field. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver and Dublin, Ireland.

Contact: Kevin.Hennessy@betfanatics.com

* Of the $5M in jerseys, $3M FanCash will be awarded in a random drawing & the rest in a giveaway. No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 21+, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY resident. Eligible winners selected daily btw 8/20/24 - 9/9/24 and must opt-in between 7am ET - 2:59 am ET to claim prize ($150 FanCash redeemable on Fanatics.com). Odds depend on number of eligible customers. See Official Rules at https://sportsbook.fanatics.com/promo-terms/2024/Sweepstakes/ALL_1432.pdf .

**Bonus Bets expire 30 days from the date of issuance. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any winnings.

*** Based on the FanCash earned from an average of Fanatics Sportsbook customers’ bets between March-May 2024 compared to the loyalty programs of the top 2 sportsbooks by market share.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e70dc8ea-042d-4d0d-80b5-edf52f3b664c

Fanatics Sportsbook Football Fanatics Sportsbook's new live betting experience with a new data visualization that allows for ease of navigation between games along with the ability to track player and team stats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.