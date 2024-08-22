Acacia Groves: Building a New Vision of Freedom Through Community Building

Acacia Groves founders have redefined the ‘American Dream’ with their affordable and sustainable housing, using shipping containers to build communities and empower individuals.

Riverside, California, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the heart of Southern California, where the sun sets over the Pacific and innovation thrives, Chad and Crystal Berg are reshaping the American Dream. Their company, Acacia Groves, is not just a business - it’s a mission to redefine what it means to live freely and sustainably in a world that often feels constraining.

Chad and Crystal’s story began like many others. They followed the traditional path: good schools, good jobs, and the trappings of success - beautiful homes, luxury cars, and a life that seemed perfect on the surface. But beneath this veneer of achievement, they were suffocating under the weight of corporate demands, mounting debt, and a sense of unfulfillment.

“We were successful, but miserable,” Chad recalls. “We had everything we were told would make us happy, but it didn’t. We were missing our children’s lives, caught in a system that demanded everything from us, with nothing left for what truly mattered.”

This realization led the Bergs on a seven-year journey of self-discovery and transformation. They broke free from the corporate grind, trading in their conventional lifestyle for a new path - one that embraced ambiguity, freedom, and a deeper connection to life’s true values.

Out of this journey, Acacia Groves was born. The company specializes in creating affordable, sustainable housing solutions by repurposing shipping containers into beautifully designed, customizable homes. But for Chad and Crystal, Acacia Groves is more than just a business; it’s a vehicle for change.

“We’re not just building homes; we’re building communities,” Crystal explains. “We want to help people break free from the confines of a system that’s more about accumulation than true value. Our goal is to create spaces where families can reconnect, where individuals can dream again, and where life isn’t just about getting by but thriving.”







This vision is not just a dream. Chad and Crystal have already spent time in a thriving community, which has successfully implemented similar principles since the 1980s. This experience has reinforced their belief that such communities do exist in reality.

Acacia Groves focuses on the intersection of exquisite architectural design and practical functionality. Their craftsman-built structures are not only sustainable and affordable but also aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. This approach has resonated with clients nationwide, who are drawn to the idea of living more simply and meaningfully.

One of the core philosophies at Acacia Groves is empowering their team. The Bergs are committed to helping employees build their own businesses, supporting them in obtaining necessary certifications, and providing them with the time and resources needed to grow.

“We start our workday at six so we can be done by one, giving our employees the afternoon to spend with their families or work on other businesses,” Chad says. “It’s about creating balance and allowing people to invest in what truly matters.”

Acacia Groves and its commitment to empowering its employees is unbeatable. Chad and Crystal believe that everyone has the potential to succeed, and they are dedicated to helping their team members realize their dreams. “We do things fundamentally differently,” Chad continues: “Each one of our employees has their own business. We invest in them, help them get their business licenses, and support them in getting the education and certifications they need to succeed.” This approach not only benefits the employees but also strengthens the communities that Acacia Groves is building. By giving people the tools they need to thrive, the Bergs are creating a ripple effect that extends far beyond the walls of their homes.

Crystal adds: “Many of the people who work with us had stopped dreaming. Life had beaten them down, and they were just going through the motions. But being here, in this environment, they’ve started to dream again. They see greater possibilities for themselves and their families.”

This sense of purpose extends beyond the workplace. The Bergs are intentional about creating a community where people can detoxify from the pressures of modern life, reconnect with their families, and explore new ways of living that prioritize freedom, faith, and personal growth.

At the heart of Acacia Groves is a desire to leave a lasting impact. The Bergs believe that true value lies not in material possessions, but in the lives we touch and the legacies we leave behind. They are passionate about helping others escape the “slavery” of corporate America and find a new way of living that is both fulfilling and sustainable.

“We’ve been taught that success is about having things - money, status, possessions. But those things are just hard to get, not necessarily valuable,” Chad reflects. “True value is in the lives we impact, the love we share, and the legacy we leave. That’s what we’re building at Acacia Groves - a legacy of love and freedom.”

As they look to the future, the Bergs have big plans for Acacia Groves. They envision a network of communities across the country where people can live affordably, sustainably, and freely. They dream of creating a ‘business in a box’ platform where others can build their own businesses, homes, and lives that are true to their values and aspirations.

For Chad and Crystal, Acacia Groves is a way to give back, to inspire, and to create a better world for future generations. As they continue to grow and expand, they remain focused on what truly matters - faith, family, and the freedom to live life on your own terms.

