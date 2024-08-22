Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Richmond, Texas

Popular single-family residences, including move-in ready homes, offer distinctive design in a vibrant location

RICHMOND, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at StoneCreek , is now open for sale in Richmond, Texas, offering a variety of home designs set within a tranquil setting in an ideal location. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model home are now open daily for tours at 5318 Gilded Estates Drive in Richmond.



Situated in the desirable StoneCreek Estates master plan, the community is ideally located within walking distance of the onsite Don Carter Elementary School and across from the brand-new recreation center. Toll Brothers at StoneCreek offers elegant home designs ranging from 3,078 to 3,782+ square feet of seamless living space. Home buyers can select from six sophisticated single-level and two-story home designs including 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages on 60-foot-wide home sites. Homes within Toll Brothers at StoneCreek are priced from the mid-$500,000s.





“We are thrilled to bring our luxury home designs to this serene, nature-filled environment in the Richmond area with Toll Brothers at StoneCreek,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “This hidden gem of a community offers a prime location, exceptional amenities, and the opportunity for our home buyers to personalize their new home to fit their lifestyle with the assistance of our professional Design Consultants at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

StoneCreek Estates features resort-style amenities including a pool, splash pad, playgrounds, walking trails, and tennis courts. Residents will enjoy a central and commutable location with easy access to Interstates 69 and 59, Sugar Land Town Center, and a range of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreational options. The community is served by the highly rated Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in this community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in the fall of 2024.

For more information on Toll Brothers at StoneCreek, prospective home buyers are invited to call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58dbba36-7521-4883-87f1-6265bc9a3539

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03601a47-b1bc-44a4-bc05-18089d82ca16

