MCPD’s Hispanic Academy will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” on Radio America

This edition originally aired on Aug. 9

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 22, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mariela Leon, Hispanic community liaison with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); Carlos Cortes-Vazquez, Montgomery County police officer; Dr. Teresa Ramirez, program manager at Eco Latinos; and Gaby Romo, psychotherapist. The show will air on Friday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will start with information about the upcoming Hispanic Community Academy Session 18, hosted by MCPD. The academy's goal is to educate community members about the role of law enforcement. The program is free for County residents and covers cultural differences and historical perceptions of law enforcement in other countries. This initiative is part of MCPD's efforts to educate the Hispanic community about local laws and police operations in Montgomery County. The program will start on Sept. 4 and interested individuals must register.

The radio broadcast will continue by providing details about programs offered by the nonprofit organization Eco Latinos, committed to social and environmental justice and activism. In preparation for their fall programs, which include the Landscaping Training Program, Eco Latinos has launched a survey available in English and Spanish. The survey aims to gather information about the experiences of landscaping professionals with sustainable landscaping practices and to explore the potential for a new training program that could create new business opportunities.

The upcoming edition will end with a discussion on mental health and how to recognize signs that young people may be at risk. As we prepare for the new school year, it's important for parents and guardians to be able to identify factors that can impact the mental well-being of their children. Dr. Romo will provide valuable advice on how to prevent or identify worrisome behavior, which will support a successful academic year.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.