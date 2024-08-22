Music Industry, Reinvented: Enter a World of Authentic Fan-Artist Interactions with the sesh App

Created to address the gaps in the music industry, the sesh app connects fans and artists, democratizes the artistic landscape, and fosters a passionate, safe community.

New York, New York, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, the music industry has been a central part of society, connecting people of all stripes with inspiring lyrics and captivating melodies. In the 21st century, gone are the days of relying on record labels or miracles; now, with the outflux of social media and technology, artists have the power to rise to fame on their own rules. sesh, a value-driven app launched in early 2024, aims to address the needs of modern-day creatives and fans, fostering a revitalizing sphere where artists and their supporters can meet.

sesh Logo

Based on the principle of sessions (sesh), the app provides a safe space where communities are built, artists are adequately rewarded, and fans are recognized. In a world envisioned by sesh, artists can make a living from music, not depend on intermediaries, and can be the sole owners of their data. Fans, on the other hand, can immerse themselves in a VIP experience where intimate connections, exclusive experiences, and special moments intertwine.

Now a prominent platform with over 200,000 fans, sesh’s story started in Spain, where Pepe del Rio and Iñigo-Hubertus Bunzl Pelayo met at university. On a mission to create an innovative entrepreneurial project, the two inventors unanimously agreed to attack the music industry and see how artists can maximize profits and amplify their relationships with fans. That pursuit led to the establishment of Colkie, an MVP app that evolved into sesh—a music industry disruptor where fans and artists thrive in symbiosis.

sesh’s approach to redefining the industry is twofold. With cutting-edge back- and front-end platforms, artists regain full control over their data, their image, and their relationships with fans. At sesh, artists ultimately make more informed decisions that fuel longevity and a successful career.

But why do artists need so much control? Maria Jose Guzman, Head of Marketing, says, “Nowadays in the music industry, the second party or often even the third party keeps all the data. Whether it’s selling show tickets or driving marketing strategies, if others are responsible for growth, they are the ones forming connections and expanding their network. If you choose sesh, you do that yourself, learning and improving in the process and maximizing your profits.”

Analyzing the differences between conventional social media and sesh, Maria Jose adds, “Traditional social media focus on reach and awareness, while sesh emphasizes quality and engagement of the fans.”

Though launched only months ago, sesh has overcome its fair amount of challenges, from reaching like-minded artists who have a genuine desire to form connections with fans to blocking social media noise and identifying the most prosperous opportunities. Despite these obstacles, sesh remained dedicated to revolutionizing the industry, swiftly garnering attention, trust, and recognition.

Working against traditional algorithms, sesh transforms fans into superfans and promotes direct fan-artist interactions and intimate experiences that feel like nothing less than a VIP show. With fans being the driving force of any artist’s career, the need for tight-knit communities that are as passionate as they are supportive is crucial. sesh bridges that gap by addressing the needs of modern-day artists and music consumers, providing a safe, stimulating platform where dreams of stardom can blossom.

Reflecting on the app’s mission, Maria Jose shares, “We believe that the artist-fan relationships in the industry are on the brink of a revolution. These days, music is consumed fast, and you get 15 seconds to go viral on TikTok or Instagram. But sesh believes in longevity, community, and equality. Here, artists make their own decisions and control data, and fans can express their love for artists while knowing that their contributions are making a real difference.”

