Light Touch Clinic Introduces Revolutionary Skin Treatment: Profhilo Structura

WEYBRIDGE, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light Touch Clinic, a leading aesthetic clinic based in Weybridge, Surrey, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovative treatment, Profhilo Structura. This cutting-edge procedure is set to revolutionize the landscape of non-surgical facial rejuvenation, offering clients a unique solution for achieving naturally youthful and radiant skin. Light Touch Clinic will be one of the first clinic’s in the UK to offer this advanced treatment.

Profhilo Structura represents the next generation of skin remodelling treatments, combining the power of Profhilo with advanced structural remodelling techniques. Designed to enhance facial contours, lift sagging skin, and improve overall skin quality, this treatment is perfect for individuals seeking a non-invasive solution to combat the signs of ageing.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Profhilo Structura to our clients,” said Dr. Natalie Geary, Founder and CEO of Light Touch Clinic. “This treatment goes beyond the capabilities of traditional fillers and other aesthetic treatments by also providing a lipolifting effect by restoring adipose tissue and leading to deep firmness. The results are natural, subtle, and long-lasting, making it a game-changer in the world of aesthetics.”

The Science Behind Profhilo Structura

Profhilo Structura is an advanced bioremodeling treatment that utilizes a highly purified form of hyaluronic acid (HA). Unlike traditional dermal fillers, Profhilo does not add volume but instead spreads evenly across the skin’s tissues to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate from within. The treatment works by stimulating the skin’s natural regenerative processes, boosting collagen and elastin production, which are vital for maintaining firm and youthful skin.

What sets Profhilo Structura apart is its focus on structural remodelling. This innovative technique involves strategic injections that target specific areas of the face, such as the cheeks, jawline, and neck, to lift and redefine the facial contours. The result is a smoother, more lifted appearance without the need for surgery or extensive downtime.

Why Choose Light Touch Clinic?

As a pioneer in aesthetic treatments, Light Touch Clinic is renowned for its commitment to excellence and patient care. With a team of highly trained practitioners led by Dr. Natalie Geary, the clinic combines medical expertise with a personalized approach to deliver outstanding, yet natural, results.

“Our clients trust us to provide the latest and most effective treatments available,” added Dr. Geary. “With Profhilo Structura, we can offer a solution that not only improves the appearance of the skin but also enhances its health from the inside out. This aligns perfectly with our philosophy of delivering natural-looking results that boost confidence and well-being.”

A Premier Destination for Aesthetic Excellence

Located in the heart of Weybridge, Surrey, Light Touch Clinic has earned a reputation as a premier destination for non-surgical aesthetic treatments. The clinic offers a wide range of services, from advanced skincare and injectables to body contouring and laser treatments, all created to meet the individual needs of each patient.

The launch of Profhilo Structura further cements Light Touch Clinic’s position as a leader in the field of aesthetics, providing clients with access to the latest innovations in skin rejuvenation.

Book Your Consultation Today

Light Touch Clinic invites clients to book a consultation to discover how Profhilo Structura can help them achieve their aesthetic goals. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Light Touch Clinic’s website or contact the clinic directly at +44 (0) 1932 849552.

