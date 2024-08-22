Chest Compression Device Recall: Defibtech, LLC, Removes RMU-2000 ARM XR Chest Compression Device due to Risk of Device Stopping Compressions

This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it without following the updated instructions.

Affected Product

RMU-2000 Chest Compression Module Product Name: RMU-2000 ARM XR Chest Compression Device Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/: UDI-DI: 00815098020812, 10815098020819 Serial Numbers: See full list.



What to Do

Do not use affected Defibtech RMU-2000 ARM XR Chest Compression Devices (identified by serial numbers).

On July 12, 2024, Defibtech, LLC, sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Safety Removal letter recommending the following actions:

Identify and quarantine affected units.

If devices were transferred or distributed further, please ensure the recipients are aware of this notice or provide Defibtech with contact information.

Customers will be contacted by Defibtech to arrange for product return and devices will be refunded, repaired, or replaced at no cost.

Reason for Recall

Defibtech, LLC, is recalling RMU-2000 ARM XR Chest Compression Devices due to a problem with the device’s motor that may cause it to stop compressions.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including patient injuries, delay of therapy and death due to a period of time without compressions to circulate oxygen throughout the body.

There has been one reported injury and one report of death.

Device Use

The RMU-2000 ARM XR Chest Compression Device is used to provide chest compressions on adults whose hearts suddenly stop and are not circulating blood throughout the body.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Defibtech Customer Support: 1-877-453-4507, 7:30AM - 6PM Eastern.

Full List of Affected Devices

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)/Model: UDI-DI: 00815098020812, 10815098020819

Serial Numbers:

502000249

502000248

502000205

502000216

502000217

502000237

502000987

502000235

502000246

502000946

502000236

502000948

502000247

502000953

502000262

502000952

502001047

502000968

502000991

502001012

502000930

502001048

502001013

502000252

502000967

502000977

502000253

502000926

502000229

502000915

502000982

502000285

502000219

502000956

502000275

502000232

502000078

502000223

502000932

502000922

502000943

502000068 502000067

502000272

502000211

502000240

502001067

502000933

502000228

502001014

502000995

502001057

502001056

502001015

502000961

502000970

502000949

502000951

502000269

502000221

502000215

502000271

502000257

502000959

502000910

502000261

502000916

502000259

502000256

502000204

502000227

502000074

502000225

502000220

502000958

502000941

502000294

502000966

502000937

502001050

502000206

502001008

502000279

502000254 502001052

502000947

502001011

502001001

502001058

502000904

502000233

502000203

502000291

502000210

502000983

502000202

502001003

502000962

502000921

502000918

502000928

502000241

502000913

502000280

502000234

502000907

502000064

502000231

502000938

502000927

502000238

502000939

502000963

502000296

502001006

502000263

502000996

502000950

502000243

502001053

502000978

502001016

502000964

502001051

502000909

502000251 502000997

502000288

502000283

502000299

502000293

502000278

502000984

502000209

502000914

502000242

502000287

502000218

502000297

502000267

502000908

502000072

502000222

502000934

502000944

502000998

502000284

502000929

502000226

502001055

502001054

502000265

502000986

502000954

502001007

502001010

502001068

502000277

502001009

502000912

502001004

502000957

502000239

502000975

502000917

502000286

502000282

502000911 502000925

502000244

502000965

502000268

502000971

502000994

502000270

502000980

502000224

502000245

502000945

502000942

502000250

502000212

502000903

502000260

502000935

502001073

502000969

502001002

502000999

502000993

502001017

502001049

502000255

502000274

502000905

502000298

502000989

502000931

502000901

502000923

502000258

502000213

502000292

502000900

502000207

502000266

502000273

Additional FDA Resources

Additional Company Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.