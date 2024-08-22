Backyard Discovery Extends Their All-In-One Outdoor Kitchen Line Just in Time for Fall Sports Season

The New Fusion Fire Outdoor Kitchen Features State-of-the-Art Grill, Premium Marble Countertops, Outdoor-Rated Refrigerator, Artisan Pizza Oven and Weatherproof Structure

PITTSBURG, Kan., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, added a second turn key outdoor kitchen to their vast portfolio of high-quality, ready-to-assemble outdoor playsets and patio structures. The new Fusion Fire Outdoor Kitchen comes complete with a state-of-the-art propane grill, outdoor-rated refrigerator, bar seating area, marble countertops, ample storage space, a pull-out garbage can, and an all-weather roof.



Features of the outdoor kitchen include:

On Sale! The new kitchen is currently available for an introductory, limited-time sale price of $9,999.00. The set normally retails for $14,999.00, but consumers can snag it on sale now for 33% off during the pre-order window.

The new kitchen is currently available for an introductory, limited-time sale price of $9,999.00. The set normally retails for $14,999.00, but consumers can snag it on sale now for 33% off during the pre-order window. Restaurant-Quality Grill with Sear Burner : the five-burner built-in grill features stainless steel cooking grates, a warming rack, even-heat dispersion flame tamers, a sear zone as well as an infrared rotisserie burner to deliver perfect cooking results. The grill also features natural gas conversion capability.

: the five-burner built-in grill features stainless steel cooking grates, a warming rack, even-heat dispersion flame tamers, a sear zone as well as an infrared rotisserie burner to deliver perfect cooking results. The grill also features natural gas conversion capability. Bar Seating: the new kitchen features 18.5 linear feet of high-quality marble countertops including food prep and cooking space as well as seating for entertaining.

the new kitchen features 18.5 linear feet of high-quality marble countertops including food prep and cooking space as well as seating for entertaining. Premium Pizza Oven: the stainless steel propane pizza oven with natural gas conversion capability, includes fire brick and accommodates two 12-inch pizzas simultaneously.

the stainless steel propane pizza oven with natural gas conversion capability, includes fire brick and accommodates two 12-inch pizzas simultaneously. Outdoor Sink : the 304 stainless steel outdoor sink features a stowaway design with removable countertop cover, providing additional prep space when stowed away and not in use.

: the 304 stainless steel outdoor sink features a stowaway design with removable countertop cover, providing additional prep space when stowed away and not in use. Outdoor-Rated Refrigerator: 23-Inch 5.3 cu. feet refrigerator features our 304 stainless steel construction rated for outdoor use over 100°F, LED interior light, single zone 3-layer storage system, and 180 can storage capacity.

23-Inch 5.3 cu. feet refrigerator features our 304 stainless steel construction rated for outdoor use over 100°F, LED interior light, single zone 3-layer storage system, and 180 can storage capacity. Trash Stash: Easy-access 15-inch pull-out trash bin features soft-close drawer slides and easy-stow technology. The 7-gallon capacity and 100 lb. waste weight rating is right at your fingertips yet hidden out of sight.

Easy-access 15-inch pull-out trash bin features soft-close drawer slides and easy-stow technology. The 7-gallon capacity and 100 lb. waste weight rating is right at your fingertips yet hidden out of sight. Premium Appearance: 100% galvanized steel construction provides corrosion and rust-proof protection while combining modern touches of black powder-coating complemented with woodgrain coated accents.

100% galvanized steel construction provides corrosion and rust-proof protection while combining modern touches of black powder-coating complemented with woodgrain coated accents. Storage and More: Heavy-duty, galvanized steel storage cabinets and pull-out drawer storage provide flexibility with adjustable shelving, ample storage capacity, and corrosion-resistant soft-close hinges and drawer slides.

Heavy-duty, galvanized steel storage cabinets and pull-out drawer storage provide flexibility with adjustable shelving, ample storage capacity, and corrosion-resistant soft-close hinges and drawer slides. All-Weather Design : PRO-TECT ® Tested and Proven to hold snow up to 9,200 pounds (50 pounds per square foot) and withstand winds of 100 mph*, the full-coverage galvanized steel roof lets you confidently enjoy cooking alfresco in any weather.

: PRO-TECT Tested and Proven to hold snow up to 9,200 pounds (50 pounds per square foot) and withstand winds of 100 mph*, the full-coverage galvanized steel roof lets you confidently enjoy cooking alfresco in any weather. 5-Year Warranty: Industry leading 5-year Limited Warranty on all parts, appliances, and structure.



“We saw high demand for our premium, all-in-one Fusion Flame kitchen this past year and are excited to introduce our Fusion Fire that showcases even more amazing features including marble counters, bar height seating, a pizza oven and even more storage space,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery. “We really tried to think of everything to offer our customers a kitchen that is not only functional and beautiful, but feels custom built, without the custom-built price tag.”

In addition to the new Fusion Fire Outdoor Kitchen, the company is introducing a wide variety of new products this fall including a premium 5x7 foot Waggin’ Retreat Dog Kennel, a new family of steel louvered pergolas, a larger 13x11 version of their best-selling Bellerose Greenhouse, a premium Heritage Argentine BBQ Grill, and two smaller greenhouses including their 9x6 Bellerose style available in both brown and white.

In addition to adding beauty and function, Backyard Discovery products are all built to withstand the elements including sun, rain, extreme temperatures, and high winds. They are the only company on the market offering PRO-TECT® Tested and Proven products, including their new Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen, which can withstand up to 100 mph winds*.

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new Fusion Flame Outdoor Kitchen, please visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, greenhouses, outdoor kitchens, and patio products for the home. Their team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing their love of quality family moments to every backyard. Their team is made up of expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers.

*Product must be anchored as specified in Backyard Discovery instruction manual

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1356f7e7-d362-4673-91ad-63cb085a8504

