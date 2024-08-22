City of Norfolk Creates Inviting Spaces, Beautiful Places with Support from Community Development Block Grants

The community gathers for a concert at River Point Square in downtown Norfolk.

Stroll through Norfolk, and you’ll see why the city is generating buzz as a success story in Nebraska community development. Its revitalized downtown has attracted a slew of new restaurants and boutiques. Its riverfront has been transformed into a hub of outdoor activity—beckoning rafters, anglers, and cyclists. And its restoration and new creation of parks has created an appealing ambience for community gatherings.

These accomplishments have received significant financial assistance from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Now in its 50th year, the program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development administers CDBG program funds in the state to help communities enhance economic well-being, local vitality, and quality of life.

“Community Development Block Grant dollars have played a transformative role in Norfolk, enabling us to make significant improvements and investments across our city,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “These funds have been essential in improving and reconstructing infrastructure within our business districts and enhancing the overall connectivity and appeal of our community.”

Two projects, in particular, show how the City of Norfolk has leveraged CDBG funds to create inviting spaces for residents and visitors.

Project 1 – Johnson Park and the North Fork Whitewater Park Restoration Project

In 2020, the City of Norfolk was granted $435,000 in CDBG Tourism Development funds to assist with the Johnson Park North Fork River restoration project. In 2024, the community opened the North Fork Whitewater Park. It incorporates seven drop structures into the North Fork of the Elkhorn River, a flood-controlled river that flows adjacent to the city’s downtown district. These drop points, which include Nebraska’s first river wave, have introduced whitewater characteristics making it a draw for local adventurers and tourists.

Johnson Park, which lies immediately north of the North Fork Whitewater Park, is currently under construction with plans for completion in fall 2024. The revitalization efforts include trail system enhancements, an ice-skating rink, a fountain, recreation courts, and two new playgrounds. The park will also see the introduction of an amphitheater for concerts, plays, and ceremonies.

Project 2 – River Point Square and downtown façade improvements

In 2017, the City of Norfolk was granted more than $340,000 in CDBG Downtown Revitalization funds to bolster a downtown façade improvement program and facilitate the development of River Point Square. During project implementation, the community saw 12 façade reconstruction projects that spruced up downtown storefronts. This program allowed the State of Nebraska and the City to partner with the small business community in a meaningful way, ensuring the historic preservation and stabilization of buildings that make up the fabric of the core business district.

At the time, the community lacked a space within the downtown district to gather. Through visioning that occurred with a 2016 CDBG planning grant, a permanent community gathering place named River Point Square was created at 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The project included extensive landscaping, the introduction of shade structures, and increased lighting. River Point Square adds another dimension to a growing and evolving downtown, providing a gathering space that is now home to the Norfolk Farmers Market and various community events such as the downtown Summer Concert Series and annual Christmas festival.

In addition to these two standout projects, CDBG awards are making a difference in Norfolk in ways that are not as readily visible. For example, Mayor Moenning noted that CDBG funds “have been critical in water main reconstruction projects, ensuring that our infrastructure meets the needs of our growing population.” Another CDBG award (for Coronavirus Response) enabled a local physician to create a mobile medical clinic, providing essential outreach and services to Northeast Nebraska.

Close cooperation between local, regional, and state leaders have undergirded the success of Norfolk’s CDBG projects. “We recognize the value of our partnership with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for providing these crucial funding opportunities,” said Mayor Moenning. “Additionally, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) has been instrumental in assisting the City of Norfolk with grant applications and administration, ensuring compliance with all rules and regulations. Their support and collaboration have been key to our success in leveraging these funds for the benefit of our community.”

Norfolk continues to make use of CDBG resources for community betterment. In November 2023, the City Norfolk announced that it had received another $435,000 through the CDBG Program to assist with commercial rehabilitation activities in the downtown district. With the award, property and business owners are providing 1:1 matching funds for needed façade improvements identified through a 2023 Norfolk Downtown Business survey. Additionally, the city is using the CDBG funds for mid-block crossing improvements along Norfolk Avenue to improve ADA accessibility.

“The impact of these CDBG grants is evident in the enhanced quality of life for our residents and the ongoing growth and development of Norfolk,” Mayor Moenning said.

Communities interested in applying for CDBG funding can learn more at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg and https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/success/. An annual resource, the Nebraska CDBG Program supports projects across most of the state. Some cities in Nebraska are the administrators of CDBG in their communities—this includes Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island.