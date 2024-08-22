UNITAR and ICD Celebrate the First Edition of the Joint Executive Diploma

23 August 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Academy for Cultural Diplomacy (ICD) recently successfully concluded their first edition of their joint Executive Diploma Programme in Cultural Diplomacy, International Relations & Global Governance

Participants had the opportunity to attend conferences and sessions held by experts in the field of cultural diplomacy during one week in Berlin. This eye-opening week was followed by four very dynamic online workshops organized by UNITAR. This combined approach enabled the participants to acquire both theoretical insights and hands-on experience essential for meaningful contributions to the field of cultural diplomacy. We are also proud to mention that this programme united participants from over 15 countries across the world all at different stages in their careers.

UNITAR and ICD extend their heartfelt congratulations to all students for their meaningful contributions and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

The next edition of the Executive Diploma will be conducted in November 2024. We invite you to learn more about the programme here and to follow UNITAR and ICD on social media to stay updated about detailed intake and admission information for upcoming editions.