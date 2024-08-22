Protecting freedom of religion or belief increases trust and makes our societies safer, OSCE human rights head says

WARSAW, 22 August 2024 – Safeguarding the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief protects the inherent dignity of every individual and at the same time helps to build more tolerant and inclusive societies, reducing tensions and allowing our diverse communities to exist together, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on today’s International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

“Freedom of religion or belief is at the heart of our democracies and our sense of identity,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “Safeguarding this right increases mutual understanding and respect, helping to increase the resilience of our societies to polarization, and act as a barrier against violence and hatred.”

Freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief protects every individual’s right to have, not to have, adopt, change, or leave a religion or belief. OSCE states have committed to “recognize and respect the freedom of the individual to profess and practice, alone or in community with others, religion or belief” in line with their own conscience. Nobody should face prosecution or persecution because of their choice to exercise this right in a peaceful way.

It is the primary duty of governments to prevent and protect people against violence and attacks based on their religion or belief, or any other aspect of their identity. All OSCE countries have committed to “prevent intolerance, violence and discrimination on the basis of religion or belief (…) and endeavour to prevent and protect against attacks directed at persons or groups based on thought, conscience, religion or belief.”

Violence based on religion or belief can be a threat to the stability and security of our societies. OSCE states have stressed the importance of “fostering a climate of mutual tolerance and respect between believers of different communities as well as between believers and nonbelievers”. They have also noted the “role that discrimination and intolerance can play in fuelling violent extremism and radicalization that lead to terrorism,” and recognized the role of interfaith and interreligious dialogue in fostering an inclusive climate that protects freedom of religion or belief.

States act as the guarantors of all human rights, including the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief. This freedom must be respected not just in times of peace, but also during conflict or war. In guaranteeing this right, states should act with impartiality, not commenting on the validity of religions or beliefs and not discriminating or treating any specific communities differently. The autonomy of religious or belief communities must also be protected, including the right to organize themselves within their own institutional structure.

In essence, the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief reflects the understanding that diversity of religion or belief exists in every society, and that respecting our differences is the only way for us to live together peacefully.