Joint Message of OSCE CiO’s Personal Representatives on The Day of Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

VIENNA, 22 August 2024 - As we observe the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, we once again express our deep concern at the alarming level of hate crime and acts of violence based on religion or belief across the OSCE region.

The high and increasing number of reported incidents of intolerance, violence and discrimination against Muslims show that the root causes of anti-Muslim hatred, coupled with xenophobia, are deep-rooted in many countries in the OSCE region.

The worrying levels of anti-Semitism since the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023, and ensuing developments in the Middle East have led Jews in many OSCE participating States to fear for their physical safety and to hide their Jewish identity in public.

Acts of intolerance against Christians and members of other religions or beliefs continue unabated.

Such acts of violence are often interlinked with aggressive nationalism, racism, chauvinism and xenophobia and can have a differential impact on diverse groups within society, including women, migrants, and Roma and Sinti.

The role of social media in promoting and amplifying these acts and expressions of intolerance and xenophobia, as well as in disseminating false information for the sake of provocation is a serious cause for concern and must be addressed to ensure safe and peaceful societies for all. Freedom of expression is a basic tenet of democracy, but it cannot be an excuse for unchecked hatred, based on religion or belief, which targets the physical and emotional wellbeing of individuals.

Violence based on religion or belief is a threat to social cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and the security of our societies. It ultimately risks the erosion of our basic democratic values and principles, vital to the welfare of our communities and a function of peace on a larger scale.

On this day of commemoration, we encourage OSCE participating States to strengthen their efforts to protect freedom of religion and belief for all and implement their commitments in the area of tolerance and non-discrimination with legislation and enforcement, including comprehensive measures enabling the effective reporting, recording, and prosecution of hate crime, together with appropriate victim support.

Freedom of religion or belief is specifically acknowledged as an integral aspect of the OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security, thus providing for a sound bulwark against discrimination, intolerance, racism, hatred and prejudice. We therefore call on all participating States to implement their OSCE commitments while addressing the scourge of increasing hatred based on religion or belief.

Together with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), we stand ready to lend our support in assisting participating States in ensuring respect for the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief, as well as countering intolerance and discrimination.

Rabbi Andrew Baker, Personal Representative on Combating Anti-Semitism

Ambassador Evren Dağdelen Akgün, Personal Representative on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims

Dr Regina Polak, Personal Representative on Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Discrimination, with a focus on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians and Members of Other Religions