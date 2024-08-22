Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra Return at Daytona

The Black and Green Grass Machine will race at the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Louisville, OH, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 22, 2024—ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to the track for the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at the Daytona International Speedway. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s third race of the season with the Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) team in the Black and Green Grass Machine, which will be streamed live on Friday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA.

Earnhardt will once again pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, sporting a black and white take on the popular ForeverLawn paint scheme. The car will also include a special decal above the door in honor of Earnhardt’s girlfriend and iconic racer, Lizzy Musi, who tragically passed in June from cancer at age 33.

“I’m excited to be back in Daytona with the BiG Studio Group and ForeverLawn,” says Earnhardt. “Sam and the team have the car dialed in and our sponsors pulled out all the stops to give us the sharpest Toyota on the track! We’re going to do everything we can to get the No. 26 car under the Friday night lights in victory lane.”

BiG Studio Group, a full-service video production company based in Nashville, will be highlighted on the hood of the car. BiG Studio Group specializes in virtual production, creative long-form video, and content development.

“Jeffrey is a great driver, but an even more amazing young man,” says Dale Karmie, ForeverLawn Co-Founder. “We are so blessed to have him representing our brand in the No. 26 SHR Toyota. He always runs well at Daytona, and we expect to see him competing for that checkered flag!"

ForeverLawn partner IMG Academy will also be promoted on the car. Additional partners featured will include Critical Path, Carolina Parks and Play, and MD Body. Viewers can follow Jeffrey Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine on social media and by watching on USA.

