Laboratory Consumables Market Size Poised for Growth with Surpassing USD 301.2 Billion by 2031 at a 5.1% CAGR: Transparency Market Research

Laboratory Consumables Market Poised for Significant Growth, Driven by Technological Advancements and Sustainable Innovations

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global laboratory consumables market (실험실 소모품 시장) was worth US$ 191.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 301.2 Billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 5.1 % between 2023 and 2031.

Laboratory consumables are disposable items used in various laboratory settings for scientific research, diagnostics, and experiments. These items are typically intended for single or limited use to ensure accuracy, avoid contamination, and maintain sterility.

Eagle’s Eye View of Laboratory Consumables Market

A vast array of items can be classified as lab consumables, including glassware like petri dishes, test tubes, and beakers, as well as plasticware such as pipettes, tubes, flasks, and plates. Syringe filters, membranes, chromatography columns, filters, and the other consumables are also needed in the lab. Furthermore, materials required for conducting different tests and studies, such as chemicals, reagents, enzymes, and antibodies, may be considered consumables in the lab as well.

Lab consumables are utilized in many different contexts, such as pharmaceutical and biotech corporations, academic research labs, diagnostic labs, and clinical labs. High-quality lab supplies are essential for ensuring both - the environment's and lab workers' safety as well as accurate and trustworthy experiment findings.

The market is mainly expanding due to the growing need for precise and trustworthy outcomes in diagnostic and research applications. These consumables typically play a crucial role in developing novel medications and treatments, as they need extensive testing and analysis. Rise in adoption of personalized medicine is also anticipated to drive market expansion as they are widely employed in a variety of diagnostic tests and treatments related to personalized medicine.

Lastly, the introduction of technologically advanced products by various market players is said to spur market growth over the forecast period.

For example, in April 2022, BYK-Gardner USA launched the color2view, a benchtop spectrophotometer that revolutionizes color measurement in all aspects. Similarly, in April 2021, Eppendorf introduced the Centrifuge 5910 Ri, a new model designed to enhance laboratory efficiency. This centrifuge follows the highly regarded Centrifuge 5910 R, the flagship of Eppendorf's multipurpose centrifuge line, which has been widely used by customers worldwide.

What’s with Laboratory Consumables Market Regional Insights?

North America generated the largest market value in 2022. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Continuous innovations and the introduction of advanced laboratory equipment, robust development of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, high investment in R&D activities (especially in life sciences), healthcare, and clinical research, and growing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions leading to increased diagnostic testing and research, are some of the factors driving the laboratory consumables market share.

For instance, according to Canadian Institutes of Health Research, budget 2021 invested $35 million in diabetes initiatives, including research, surveillance, and prevention, and the development of a national framework for diabetes. This funding will also support novel approaches to diabetes prevention and promote the development and testing of new interventions to reduce the risks associated with type 2 diabetes.

Market Key Players

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Borosil Limited, Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, Eppendorf AG, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Haier Biomedical Co., Ltd, Horiba Instruments, INTEGRA Biosciences, Medline Scientific Limited, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmesr, Inc., Sartorius Group and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are some of the leading key players operating in the global laboratory consumables market.

Recent Developments in Laboratory Consumables Industry

In December 2023, Neste Oyj, a Finland-based oil refining and marketing company, partnered with Hamburg, Germany-based, Eppendorf, a manufacturer and supplier of laboratory equipment, to create a new line of renewable plastic lab consumables, Eppendorf Consumables BioBased.

The consumables or tubes are made using Neste RE, a feedstock derived entirely from renewable raw materials like used cooking oil. The companies assert that these consumables offer a sustainable option for laboratories aiming to lower their carbon footprint by substituting fossil crude oil in the value chain. The introduction of the first products in this new line is expected to aid the life science industry in its shift towards a more sustainable future.

Coming to the innovations regarding laboratory consumables, Eppendorf, in April 2024, introduced BioBased PCR plates with the objective of enhancing laboratory sustainability. Twin.tec trace plates comprising bio-based polymers have been designed for catering to the rising demands for eco-friendly alternatives.

Laboratory Consumables Market Segmentation

Product Reagents & Kits General Lab Supplies Glassware Plasticware Others

End-user Academic & Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Healthcare Facilities



