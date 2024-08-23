Midwest producers to visit Netherlands for ag transportation mission

Midwest farmers, along with United States agriculture officials are working to open trade lanes with partners in Europe.

MANKATO, MINNESOTA, U.S. , August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance (SSGA) is excited to host visits Sept. 2-6 to Rotterdam, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, to continue efforts of promoting the interconnectivity of commerce utilizing the U.S. St. Lawrence Seaway, a shipping lane that, with biodiesel availability, is set to become one of the greenest shipping lanes in the world for exports.

"Transportation is a competitive business,” said Eric Wenberg, SSGA executive director. “Working closely with the St. Lawrence Seaway, our farmers and their shippers get more options and need a diversified, safe, sustainable system to ship grains.”

SSGA will be joined by leaders from Minnesota Soybean, Wisconsin Soybean, Illinois Soybean, Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), ocean carriers, European Feed Manufacturers' Federation (FEFAC), the European Animal Feed processing industry and regional economic development groups and more.

The agenda also includes a USDA briefing on market development opportunities and a chance to learn more about the future of the St. Lawrence Seaway through meetings and tours.

“We are looking forward to heading to Rotterdam and Antwerp to view the ports and learn more about transportation options to that area,” said SSGA Board Member Gail Donkers, a Fairbault, Minnesota, farmer and vice chair of Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council who is attending the visit. “We will also meet with companies that are interested in exporting goods into the Port of Duluth as a back haul, which is vital to transportation.”

Onsite contact: To schedule an interview, contact Kelsey Barchenger at 1-507-810-0136 or by email at kbarchenger@agmgmtsolutions.com.

