Credbull Concludes $5.2 Million Funding Round, Led by GnosisVC, to Democratize RWA Private Credit Onchain

Credbull, the pioneering onchain private credit fund manager, is pleased to announce the successful close of its $5.2 million funding round to further accelerate investor access to a highly-coveted and gated asset class in RWA. The round is led by GnosisVC, with participation from Outlier Ventures, HODL Ventures, LucidBlue Ventures, CryptoHedge, Marcello Mari (Founder of SingularityDAO), and other strategic investors.

Credbull’s solution, led by a seasoned team hailing from both Web2 and Web3 industry giants such as McKinsey, BlackRock, UBS, leading crypto custodians and layer 1s, serves the broader native Web3 community with institutional-grade RWA solutions, as well as increasing the Web3 industry's overall liquidity by attracting TradFi investors.

GnosisVC, renowned for its market leadership in Web3 solutions, recognized Credbull's innovation in the Real World Asset (RWA) sector and the synergies it offers across its portfolio of companies, including DAO treasury management. This strategic alignment underscores GnosisVC's confidence in Credbull's strategic approach to serving the broader native Web3 community with institutional-grade RWA solutions, as well as increasing the Web3 industry's overall liquidity by attracting TradFi investors.

"At GnosisVC, we are proud to lead Credbull’s funding round as they redefine the private credit and RWA sectors through blockchain technology, providing access and transparency in this dynamic asset class. Credbull stands out as a unique value opportunity combining traditional private credit product offerings and Web3. This investment underscores our dedication to backing top-tier projects expanding the capital efficiency of Web3 liquidity on par with traditional financial investments. We are delighted to partner with Credbull, leveraging our existing portfolio synergies, and supporting them as they continue to drive industry growth and expand their market presence.” said Daniele Pinna, General Partner.

Another notable participant in the round is Outlier Ventures, the leading global Web3 accelerator, bringing invaluable network and market insight to Credbull's operations and growth strategy. Their participation further validates Credbull's position as a trailblazer in onchain private credit solutions. HODL Ventures, with its strong institutional exposure and extensive connections across European funds, enhances Credbull's market reach, positioning it for accelerated growth in the evolving digital asset landscape.

"We are thrilled to have closed our funding round with such strong support from leading investors and partners who share our vision for transforming the private credit sector through blockchain technology," said Jason Dehni, co-founder & CEO of Credbull. "This funding milestone not only validates our RWA strategy but also propels us toward expanding our product offerings and market presence."

This announcement follows Credbull’s recent partnership with Plume Network and Centrifuge, during which Plume committed $10 million in Total Value Locked (TVL) from its capital providers into Credbull’s onchain private credit fund.

Credbull aims to leverage its $5.2 million funding round to enhance its platform's capabilities, broaden its product suite, and strengthen its market position as a trusted provider of onchain private credit solutions.

For more information about Credbull and its innovative approach to private credit on the blockchain, visit credbull.io.

About Credbull: Credbull is the first licensed onchain private credit fund manager, revolutionizing access to private credit and institutional-grade RWA through blockchain technology. By offering risk-adjusted high yield solutions and access to a high performing asset class with full transparency, Credbull provides innovative investment solutions to both Web3 and TradFi investors.

