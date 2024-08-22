HealthPRO Canada Recognized As One Of 2024 Best Workplaces In Healthcare

Oakville, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada, Canada’s national group contracting provider for healthcare, is proud to announce it has been named as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. HealthPRO Canada received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

“Our employees’ commitment to innovate and drive solutions to transform our healthcare system’s biggest challenges, is evidenced everyday through their actions,” says Christine Donaldson, President and CEO, HealthPRO Canada. “Their clinical knowledge, pursuit of leading practices and supply chain expertise are helping to transform Canadian healthcare and improve patient care. They truly embody our values of integrity, service, respect, accountability and knowledge – and we appreciate, and celebrate their efforts.”

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture.

“The competition to achieve the designation of Best Workplaces is fierce, with over 900 companies competing across the country. The only way to be recognized is to invest in an exceptional employee experience, and have this focus permeate every part of the organization,” notes Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President, Client Services, Great Place To Work®.

About HealthPRO Canada:

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada's healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.





About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

