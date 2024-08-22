Existing-Home Sales Advanced 1.3% in July, Ending Four-Month Skid

Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key Highlights

Existing-home sales grew 1.3% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million, stopping a four-month sales decline that began in March. However, sales slipped 2.5% from one year ago.

The median existing-home sales price elevated 4.2% from July 2023 to $422,600, the 13 th consecutive month of year-over-year price gains.

consecutive month of year-over-year price gains. The inventory of unsold existing homes edged higher by 0.8% from the prior month to 1.33 million at the end of July, or the equivalent of 4.0 months’ supply at the current monthly sales pace.

Existing-home sales improved in July, breaking a streak of four consecutive monthly declines, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three out of four major U.S. regions registered sales increases while the Midwest remained steady. Year-over-year, sales rose in the Northeast and West but retreated in the Midwest and South.

Total existing-home sales[1] – completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – ascended 1.3% from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.95 million in July. Year-over-year, sales fell 2.5% (down from 4.05 million in July 2023).

“Despite the modest gain, home sales are still sluggish,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “But consumers are definitely seeing more choices, and affordability is improving due to lower interest rates.”

Total housing inventory[2] registered at the end of July was 1.33 million units, up 0.8% from June and 19.8% from one year ago (1.11 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 4.0-month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.1 months in June but up from 3.3 months in July 2023.

The median existing-home price[3] for all housing types in July was $422,600, up 4.2% from one year ago ($405,600). All four U.S. regions posted price increases.

REALTORS® Confidence Index

According to the monthly REALTORS® Confidence Index, properties typically remained on the market for 24 days in July, up from 22 days in June and 20 days in July 2023.

First-time buyers were responsible for 29% of sales in July, identical to June but down from 30% in July 2023. NAR’s 2023 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released in November 2023[4] – found that the annual share of first-time buyers was 32%.

All-cash sales accounted for 27% of transactions in July, down from 28% in June but up from 26% one year ago.

Individual investors or second-home buyers, who make up many cash sales, purchased 13% of homes in July, down from 16% in both June 2024 and July 2023.

Distressed sales[5] – foreclosures and short sales – represented 1% of sales in July, virtually unchanged from last month and the prior year.

Mortgage Rates

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% as of August 15. That’s up from 6.47% one week ago but down from 7.09% one year ago.

Single-family and Condo/Co-op Sales

Single-family home sales grew 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.57 million in July, down 1.4% from the previous year. The median existing single-family home price was $428,500 in July, up 4.2% from July 2023.

Existing condominium and co-op sales in July were identical to June at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 380,000 units, down 11.6% from one year ago (430,000 units). The median existing condo price was $367,500 in July, up 2.7% from the prior year ($357,900).

“The median home price of condominiums is cheaper, yet the condominium market is underperforming compared to the single-family market,” Yun added. “Rising maintenance and insurance costs have lessened the appeal for condominiums.”

Regional Breakdown

Existing-home sales in the Northeast in July climbed 4.3% from June to an annual rate of 490,000, an increase of 2.1% from July 2023. The median price in the Northeast was $505,100, up 8.3% from last year.

In the Midwest, existing-home sales were unchanged in July at an annual rate of 920,000, down 5.2% from the previous year. The median price in the Midwest was $321,300, up 4.5% from July 2023.

Existing-home sales in the South increased 1.1% from June to an annual rate of 1.79 million in July, down 3.8% from one year before. The median price in the South was $372,500, up 2.3% from one year earlier.

In the West, existing-home sales rose 1.4% in July to an annual rate of 750,000, also up 1.4% from a year ago. The median price in the West was $629,500, up 3.4% from July 2023.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

[1] Existing-home sales, which include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, are based on transaction closings from Multiple Listing Services. Changes in sales trends outside of MLSs are not captured in the monthly series. NAR benchmarks home sales periodically using other sources to assess overall home sales trends, including sales not reported by MLSs.

Existing-home sales, based on closings, differ from the U.S. Census Bureau’s series on new single-family home sales, which are based on contracts or the acceptance of a deposit. Because of these differences, it is not uncommon for each series to move in different directions in the same month. In addition, existing-home sales, which account for more than 90% of total home sales, are based on a much larger data sample – about 40% of multiple listing service data each month – and typically are not subject to large prior-month revisions.

The annual rate for a particular month represents what the total number of actual sales for a year would be if the relative pace for that month were maintained for 12 consecutive months. Seasonally adjusted annual rates are used in reporting monthly data to factor out seasonal variations in resale activity. For example, home sales volume is normally higher in the summer than in the winter, primarily because of differences in the weather and family buying patterns. However, seasonal factors cannot compensate for abnormal weather patterns.

Single-family data collection began monthly in 1968, while condo data collection began quarterly in 1981; the series were combined in 1999 when monthly collection of condo data began. Prior to this period, single-family homes accounted for more than nine out of 10 purchases. Historic comparisons for total home sales prior to 1999 are based on monthly single-family sales, combined with the corresponding quarterly sales rate for condos.

[2] Total inventory and month’s supply data are available back through 1999, while single-family inventory and month’s supply are available back to 1982 (prior to 1999, single-family sales accounted for more than 90% of transactions and condos were measured only on a quarterly basis).

[3] The median price is where half sold for more and half sold for less; medians are more typical of market conditions than average prices, which are skewed higher by a relatively small share of upper-end transactions. The only valid comparisons for median prices are with the same period a year earlier due to seasonality in buying patterns. Month-to-month comparisons do not compensate for seasonal changes, especially for the timing of family buying patterns. Changes in the composition of sales can distort median price data. Year-ago median and mean prices sometimes are revised in an automated process if additional data is received.

The national median condo/co-op price often is higher than the median single-family home price because condos are concentrated in higher-cost housing markets. However, in a given area, single-family homes typically sell for more than condos as seen in NAR’s quarterly metro area price reports.

[4] Survey results represent owner-occupants and differ from separately reported monthly findings from NAR’s REALTORS® Confidence Index, which include all types of buyers. The annual study only represents primary residence purchases, and does not include investor and vacation home buyers. Results include both new and existing homes.

[5] Distressed sales (foreclosures and short sales), days on market, first-time buyers, all-cash transactions and investors are from a monthly survey for the NAR’s REALTORS® Confidence Index, posted at nar.realtor.

