Creston Dental & Braces, a Benevis Practice, Sees Benefit in Using Weighted Blankets to Help Reduce Children's Anxiety During Oral Health Visits

Dr. Allyson Sheffield uses weighted blankets and other safe tactics in the dental office to alleviate nervousness and comfort patients during procedures.

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization, announces an increase in positive patient experiences achieved through the use of weighted blankets at Creston Dental & Orthodontics’ Columbia, South Carolina practice where Dr. Allyson Sheffield began implementing their use for some patients over the last year. The blankets are purposely designed to reduce anxiety during procedures and provide comfort to patients, particularly those with anxiety disorders, autism, and other special needs.

“I wanted to have more tools in my toolbox to help our patients and meet their needs, especially those with anxiety and other special needs,” Dr. Sheffield said. She began hearing about their use at pediatric dental conferences and seeing additional research that indicated positive results when they were used, including a recent study published by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) that found weighted blankets reduced the need for protective stabilization during minimal sedation dental visits.

The practice purchased special medical weight-graded blankets made for dentistry that fit the dental chair. The office uses various weights to match no more than 10% of a patient’s body weight and, because of that, they cannot be used with children under 30 pounds. They are also not used on patients who have skin conditions or who have had seizures and are sanitized with medical grade wipes in between use.

The team consults with the children’s parents and/or caregivers before they are introduced and obtains permission ahead of the procedure to use them. Additionally, every clinical teammate is trained on protocols for the blankets use. Over the last year, Dr. Sheffield says the office used weighted blankets for approximately 75% of patients undergoing procedures, with limited use during hygiene appointments.

“I see a lot of special needs children with anxiousness and anxiety disorders. The weighted blankets help to alleviate their anxiety so they can listen to what I have to say to treat them. I’ll do everything I can to make a child more comfortable. The blanket helps to reduce my patients' anxiety when they get in the chair. It’s like they’re getting a big hug,” Dr. Sheffield said.

The Columbia office of Creston Dental sees more pediatric patients with special needs than other offices. Because of that, the office has other methods to support patients with anxiety-reducing techniques beyond weighted blankets. The team prepares and tailors planned treatment ahead of the patient visit to adapt for each patient’s individual needs. Dr. Sheffield is committed to making everyone in her chair feel safe and comfortable.

"We have some patients who become anxious when they hear the louder dental tools. One patient who has this happen loves Taylor Swift, so I have her music playing when the patient arrives to make them more comfortable during procedures that require the louder dental tools,” Dr. Sheffield said. “We also have a bravery bell in the office for patients to ring after their treatment to acknowledge their work during the appointment and reinforce positive experiences during their visit.”

Central to Benevis’ mission is ensuring that every child and family can easily access essential dental care. For disadvantaged families that find it hard to locate a dental provider who accepts self-pay, Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans, identifying a dentist who also supports special needs patients can be an even greater challenge.

“We must work harder to give every child access to high-quality oral health in a compassionate and caring environment. Because of the population that our supported offices serve, pediatric patients often have more complicated dental needs as well as behavioral needs that can make dental care and procedures stressful,” said Benevis CEO Bryan Carey. “We applaud Dr. Sheffield’s efforts to innovate and look for new ways to meet patients’ needs and make them more comfortable so they can trust their dental home and return knowing they will be taken care of in many ways.”

The Columbia office will continue to monitor patient and caregiver feedback related to the blankets. Their learnings are being shared with other Benevis offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia to determine if they will be implemented in other locations in the future.

