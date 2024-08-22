Holman Celebrates 100 Years of ‘Driving What’s Right’

Global automotive services leader marks its centennial anniversary

Mount Laurel, NJ, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holman, a global automotive services leader, is celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary. Founded by Steward C. Holman on August 23, 1924, Holman began as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Since then, the organization has experienced steady growth and success through three generations of family ownership. Today, Holman is one of the largest family-owned automotive services organizations in the world with more than 9,000 employees across North America, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

“One hundred years ago, my grandfather laid the foundation for our company when he opened Rice & Holman Ford with an emphasis on both customer care and community involvement,” said Chair of the Board Mindy Holman. “As I reflect on this milestone, I'm incredibly grateful to our people, who are responsible not only for our growth and success but also for creating an exceptional organizational culture. I know dad and granddad would be equally proud.”

Since 1924, Holman has leveraged its unrivaled competencies and industry expertise to deliver innovative automotive services to both B2B and B2C customers around the globe. Highlights of Holman’s journey over the last century include:

1924 – Steward Holman opens Rice & Holman Ford dealership in New Jersey

1946 – Holman begins remanufacturing engines and transmissions, laying the foundation of its powertrain business

1947 – Holman expands its automotive dealership footprint into Florida

1948 – Holman establishes its fleet management division

1982 – Holman expands into commercial vehicle upfitting to support its fleet customers

1989 – Holman expands its fleet management business to Canada

1993 – Holman expands its fleet management business to Mexico

2010 – Holman acquires Auto Truck Group, significantly increasing its upfitting capacity

2011 – Holman expands its fleet management business to the United Kingdom

2013 – Holman enters the German fleet management market through a pair of acquisitions

2016 – Holman establishes its insurance services division and nearly doubles its retail footprint with the acquisition of a Washington-based dealership group

2017 – Holman expands into commercial vehicle rack and equipment manufacturing

2019 – Holman launches its venture capital funding division

2024 – Holman again doubles its retail business through an acquisition in North Carolina

Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, provides an extensive range of automotive related services including industry-leading fleet management; commercial vehicle equipment manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; insurance and risk management services; and retail automotive sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States with 59 dealerships across nine states.

“While the purpose of our company remains focused on providing a rewarding career and a better life for the employees that come to work at Holman, it is our relentless pursuit of creating an exceptional customer experience that drives our organization forward each day,” said Holman Chief Executive Officer Chris Conroy. “Mindy’s dad, Mr. Joe Holman, would often remind us to always focus on the customer that is right in front of you. If you provide the best experience you can for that customer, you earn the right to find another and do the same. While a simple reminder, it is this philosophy, and our deeply rooted values, that continue to guide us as we embark on our second century in business.”

Throughout 2024, Holman has celebrated 100 years of driving what’s right (the company’s corporate philosophy) with a series of events for employees and their families across the various regions in which the business operates.

For additional information about Holman or to learn more about the company’s remarkable history, please visit Holman.com.

