Lipid Nanoparticles Market to Reach $3.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 13.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising incidence of chronic diseases, expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing R&D investments are the major factors which drive the global market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Lipid Nanoparticles Market by Type (Solid Lipid Nanoparticles, Nanostructured Lipid Carriers and Others), Application (Therapeutics and Research), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Acedemic and Research Institutes and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the lipid nanoparticles market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing R&D investments are the major factors that drive the growth of the lipid nanoparticles market growth. However, strict regulatory requirements for the approval of lipid nanoparticle-based drugs restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancements in drug delivery systems offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global lipid nanoparticles market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.1 billion CAGR 13.1% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Rising incidence of chronic diseases Expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector Increasing R&D Investments Opportunity Advancements in drug delivery systems Restraint Strict regulatory requirements for the approval of lipid nanoparticle-based drugs



Segment Highlights

The solid lipid nanoparticles segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By type, solid lipid nanoparticles segment dominated the market share in 2023 as they offer enhanced stability and prolonged drug release compared to other nanoparticle formulations, making them attractive for various pharmaceutical applications. In addition, their biocompatibility and low toxicity profile contribute to their widespread acceptance in drug delivery systems which drive the segment growth. Furthermore, advancements in SLN formulation techniques led to improved encapsulation efficiency and controlled drug release kinetics, further bolstering their appeal.

The therapeutics segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By application, therapeutics segment dominated the market share in 2023, owing to increase in adoption of lipid nanoparticle-based formulations in drug delivery applications which support the segment growth. Therapeutics leveraging lipid nanoparticles offer enhanced efficacy, improved bioavailability, and targeted delivery of drugs, driving their preference among healthcare providers and patients. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts continue to expand the therapeutic applications of lipid nanoparticles, further bolstering their market presence.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market share in 2023 owing to extensive R&D activities conducted by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, leading to the development of innovative lipid nanoparticle-based drug delivery systems. In addition, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms possess substantial financial resources and infrastructure to invest in scaling up production and navigating regulatory pathways for product approvals. Their expertise in drug formulation and delivery further strengthens their competitive advantage. Moreover, strategic collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations enable these companies to leverage diverse capabilities and accelerate product development thereby driving the segment growth.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America is poised to maintain its leadership status in the lipid nanoparticles market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to robust investment in R&D, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a favorable regulatory environment. In addition, the presence of key market players and academic institutions driving innovation contributes to the region's stronghold. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for targeted drug delivery systems, and growing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors bolster market growth in North America.

Key Players

ABP Biosciences, LLC.

Merck KGaA

Cytiva

CD Bioparticles

CordenPharma

Precigenome LLC.

Beam Therapeutics

Acuitas Therapeutics

GENEVANT SCIENCES CORPORATION

Helix Biotech, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global lipid nanoparticles market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, agreement, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Lipid Nanoparticles Market Worldwide

In January 2021, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Genevant Sciences, a leading nucleic acid delivery company with world-class platforms and the industry’s most robust and expansive lipid nanoparticle (LNP) patent estate announced a research collaboration and option agreement for the delivery of LNP-gene editing therapeutics in Sarepta’s pipeline for neuromuscular diseases.

In February 2022, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and GenEdit, Inc., a developer of genetic medicines that leverage its NanoGalaxyTM polymer nanoparticle platform for tissue-selective delivery, announced a research collaboration and option agreement under which the companies are employing GenEdit’s NanoGalaxy platform and Sarepta’s gene editing technology to develop gene editing therapeutics for the treatment of neuromuscular disease.

In February 2022, Merck, a leading science and technology company announced the closing of the transaction to acquire Exelead, following regulatory clearances and the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions, for approximately USD 780 million in cash. Exelead, a biopharmaceutical CDMO, specializes in PEGylated products and complex injectable formulations, including Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) based drug delivery technology, which is key in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for use in Covid-19 and many other indications.

