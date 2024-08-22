Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market to Reach $3.4 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market by Type (Recombinant FSH, and Urinary FSH), Application (Infertility Treatment, and Assisted Reproductive Technology) and End User (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, and Cryobanks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the follicle stimulating hormone market was valued at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.4 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global follicle stimulating hormone market is experiencing growth due to surge in infertility rates, and surge in aging population. In addition, advancements in medical technology and pharmaceutical research have led to the development of novel formulations and delivery methods for follicle stimulating hormone medications, enhancing their efficacy, safety, and patient convenience.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.9 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.4 billion CAGR 5.90% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Region Drivers Surge in the infertility rates Surge in ageing population Unhealthy lifestyle Opportunities Advancements in medical technology Rise in awareness about fertility treatment Restraint High product cost



Segment Highlights

The follicle stimulating hormone market is segmented into type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into recombinant FSH, urinary FSH. On The basis of application, the market is divided into infertility treatment, assisted reproductive technology. As per end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals, fertility clinics, cryobanks. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the recombinant FSH segment dominated the market share in 2023 attributed to the fact that recombinant FSH is produced using recombinant DNA technology in genetically engineered cell lines. This process ensures higher purity, consistency, and bioactivity of the hormone, minimizing the risk of impurities and contaminants commonly found in urinary-derived products. By application, the follicle stimulating hormone segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to rise in infertility rates, and surge in awareness and adoption of infertility treatment.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the market share in 2023, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding infertility treatment, and the presence of leading market players. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register fastest growth during the forecasted period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about infertility treatments, and rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues contributing to infertility. In addition, the improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies like China and India is expected to contribute significantly for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

Sanofi S.A.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cipla Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global follicle stimulating hormone market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Follicle Stimulating Hormone Market Worldwide

In August 2022, Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Myfembree. It is once-a-day therapy for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis in pre-menopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.

