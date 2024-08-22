Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024

On 22 August 2024, AB Akola Group held an internet conference webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.



A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:



https://youtu.be/uSp_7C_xWuE



Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:



https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024.08.22-webinar-2023-2024-12M.pdf





CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.