Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 12-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024
On 22 August 2024, AB Akola Group held an internet conference webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.
A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:
https://youtu.be/uSp_7C_xWuE
Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:
https://www.akolagroup.lt/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/2024.08.22-webinar-2023-2024-12M.pdf
CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
Legal Disclaimer:
