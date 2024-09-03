hh2 Welcomes New VP of Agile Delivery Julia Barnette

That's what I love about my role here at hh2. I get to bring my experience, knowledge and learning from all the positions I've been in and share it with these teams.” — Anthony Tari

KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Leader Pairs Experience with Technical Skills to Enhance Internal Collaboration and Client Experiencehh2 Cloud Services, the leading construction back-office platform, is pleased to announce Anthony Tari as our new Vice President of Operations, effective as of April 29, 2024.Anthony brings over 24 years of customer-focused experience and diverse skills ranging from customer support and success to sales, strategic partnerships, operations, and business intelligence for public and private companies.As Vice President of Operations at hh2, Anthony pairs his diverse experience and technical skills in overseeing the company’s support and implementation teams. “I’ve had the opportunity before of taking a software company and growing it , so I love that I once again have that opportunity. I enjoy helping teams get to the next level by structuring them to be able to support the customers to the highest ability.”He leads a team of 20, but also collaborates with multiple departments weekly, including product, engineering, and sales teams. Tari shares that a significant part of his role is “ensuring strong communication within our internal teams so we can provide the most up-to-date and accurate information to our clients.”Leveraging Past Experience to Help Grow hh2Anthony’s diverse experience shaped his ability to understand things from the client side, and develop the technical aspects needed to bridge any divide between customer needs and the operational and sales side of a business. “That's what I love about my role here at hh2. I get to bring my experience, knowledge and learning from all the positions I've been in and share it with these teams.”With his sales background, he’s helping hh2 close high-profile deals while also using his previous experience as Chief Operations Officer of FRONTSTEPS to improve hh2’s business structuring, escalations, and processes. Tari aims to “provide the best service and make hh2 the go-to platform in the construction industry.”Improving Customer Satisfaction and ExperienceAnthony is already off to a strong start, overseeing a new software status page (status.hh2.com) where clients can view release notes, issues being reported, and maintenance window updates. Tari calls it a one-stop shop, where clients can subscribe and receive up-to-the-minute communications or contact customer support — providing key information at a customer’s fingertips.His team also launched a new client-facing training program in July. “We’re providing bi-weekly training for free to our clientele on some of the bigger and more common topics that we see coming through support, ensuring that our client partnership addresses their needs.” Anthony shares that the training includes syncing data, reconciling invoices, and learning how to get the most out of the platform. “We just concluded our second training, and I think we have 10 more already lined up in the weeks ahead.” He believes it’s key for the company to build a partnership with customers and help them utilize all the tools within the hh2 platform to its fullest.hh2 is thrilled to have a dedicated and passionate leader like Anthony Tari leading improvements in business operations and client experience and looks forward to new developments in the future.About hh2hh2, a leading provider of cloud-based services for construction companies, continues to advance its back-office solutions to meet contractor’s needs. From our modern time-entry methods to integrated AP routing and approval and even HR management, we help streamline your operations so you can boost efficiency and focus on the job at hand.Learn more about our construction industry-specific offerings at www.hh2.com

