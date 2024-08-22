Sonatype Announces Keynote Speakers for 9th Annual All Day DevOps Conference

Industry all-star panel to reveal 10th Annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report along with keynotes from AWS, SmartBear, Harvard, and more

Fulton, MD, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in software supply chain security, today announced keynotes for its ninth annual All Day DevOps (ADDO) Conference . ADDO, the world's largest virtual DevOps conference, unites developers, DevOps professionals, and security leaders around the globe to share innovations and best practices in software development. The free, 24 hour virtual conference takes place on October 10th, featuring 160+ technical sessions.

“ADDO 2024 is where DevOps thought leadership and best practices converge as the global development community comes together for 24 hours of nonstop learning and collaboration," said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. "From groundbreaking insights into how organizations are building more secure software at scale to the transformative potential of AI and open source, this year’s keynotes will inspire attendees to push boundaries, challenge assumptions, and shape the future of software development."

Keynote Highlights:

A Decade of Transformation: Unveiling the 10th Annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report - A distinguished panel featuring Sonatype's CTO and Co-founder Brian Fox, Citi Tech Fellow Jonathan Meadows, Intel Director of Security Communication Christopher Robinson, and CHAOSS co-founder Georg Link will reveal findings from the 10th Annual SSCR and discuss how the software supply chain has transformed over the past decade.

- A distinguished panel featuring Sonatype's CTO and Co-founder Brian Fox, Citi Tech Fellow Jonathan Meadows, Intel Director of Security Communication Christopher Robinson, and CHAOSS co-founder Georg Link will reveal findings from the 10th Annual SSCR and discuss how the software supply chain has transformed over the past decade. Revolutionizing Software Development: The Critical Balance Between AI and Human Insight - SmartBear CEO Frank Roe will explore the dynamic interplay between artificial intelligence and human expertise that's shaping the future of software development.

- SmartBear CEO Frank Roe will explore the dynamic interplay between artificial intelligence and human expertise that's shaping the future of software development. Transform Your Enterprise with Generative AI - Pallavi Nargund, principal solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, will delve into the transformative potential of generative AI and its impact on the software development landscape.

- Pallavi Nargund, principal solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, will delve into the transformative potential of generative AI and its impact on the software development landscape. Open Source Software: The Hidden Trillion Dollar Engine of Innovation - Manuel Hoffman, postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University, will share insights on maximizing the benefits of open source and quantifying its economic influence.

- Manuel Hoffman, postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University, will share insights on maximizing the benefits of open source and quantifying its economic influence. The Invisible Threat: How Open Source Malware is Silently Sabotaging Your Software - Sonatype Field CTO Ilkka Turunen exposes the alarming rise of malicious components passing through traditional security solutions and how you can proactively protect your software supply chain.

ADDO attendees will gain practical knowledge and real-world insights from industry leaders and peers. The conference fosters an interactive environment with all-day Q&A and discussions, ensuring every participant feels connected and engaged. This year’s agenda will feature 160+ technical sessions across 5 different tracks:

AI/ML

Automation & Dependency Management

DevOps + DevSecOps

Modern Infrastructure

Leading Through Innovation

Register Today for ADDO 2024

All sessions, including the keynotes, will broadcast live and be available on-demand shortly after their premiere. ADDO registration is free, and available at https://www.alldaydevops.com/ .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world’s best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, by combining the only proactive malicious protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world’s largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com .

