MetAlert Signs Collaboration Agreement with Walk the Talk America and will be Speaking at the American Legion 105th National Convention

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) ("the Company"), renowned for its pioneering efforts in GPS wearable technology and its leadership in human and asset tracking and recovery systems, announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement with Walk the Talk America (“WTTA”), a Pro-2A non-profit bridging the gap between mental health and responsible firearm ownership. Additionally, MetAlert CEO, Patrick Bertagna will be speaking on the Innovations in Lethal Means and Firearms Safety panel at the Be the One Symposium hosted at the 105th American Legion National Convention in New Orleans August 23-29.



"I am incredibly excited about this collaboration. Not only will it bring us a valuable partnership that values responsible gun ownership, but it will also allow us to make a real impact in reducing the negative outcomes of firearms by combining the experience and expertise of our two organizations." Says Michael Sodini, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Walk the Talk America.

“It’s a great honor to be part of this community that dedicates resources, brain trust and technology to providing gun safety and responsible gun ownership solutions. We are very excited to collaborate with WTTA, engage stakeholders, and have the opportunity to speak on Firearm Safety, at the Be the One Symposium.” Stated MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna.

In 2021, The American Legion launched it’s Be The One platform with the goal of destigmatizing veterans asking for help, thereby creating an opportunity for those with mental health issues to speak freely and to seek out the support they need. It is OK to not be OK. The Be the One Symposium will feature panel discussions and other forums to dive deeper into the topic of mental health and suicide.

Created by gun owners with gun safety as a top priority, GunAlert provides technology that supports responsible gun ownership and helps prevent unnecessary firearm tragedies. GunAlert is a motion sensitive combination cable lock with GPS and cellular theft notification and recovery technology. The patented technology is sensitive enough to alert you as soon as your gun is moved, and through the GunAlert app (Android and iOS) you can securely view your gun’s exact location and monitor all unauthorized movements. GunAlert has strong support from the 2A community, Law Enforcement, and non-profits like The American Legion / Be the One and WTTA. Every two minutes a gun is stolen in the U.S. and approximately 132 people die every day from a firearm-related injury, so when seconds count, GunAlert can mean the difference between life and tragedy.

Patrick Bertagna, concluded with, "MetAlert's commitment to saving lives and enhancing safety through technological innovation remains unwavering and we look forward to making GunAlert an integral component to nationwide comprehensive gun safety solutions.

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and licensing of GPS wearable technology, asset recovery services, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over two decades of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patents, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for consumers and patients grappling with mobility, cognitive, and spatial awareness challenges. This demographic represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The Company delivers comprehensive global solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include GunAlert the world’s first all in one firearm safety solution gun lock with patented motion sensor and GPS theft recovery. And the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl's comfort with LoJack's tracking prowess. It stands as the world's inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. Recognizing its excess capacity within its distribution center and backend processes also presents an opportunity to expand revenue streams and diversify its operations.

Connect with Us

For all press or sales inquiries, please contact MetAlert at info@metalert.com

Social Media:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/metalertinc

IG: https://www.instagram.com/metalert/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metalertinc

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metalertinc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUlYP1WQoLdKkDzwhGkx40Q

For general information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, and consumer purchase:

MetAlert, Inc.

Tel: 213.489.3019

Email: info@metalert.com or ir@metalert.com

MetAlert

United Kingdom, London

Nelson Skip Riddle

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Email: nsriddle@metalert.com

Level 2 Security (Wholly owned subsidiary)

www.mygunalert.com

www.ifitmoves.com

Email: contactus@level2sec.com

Become a Brand Ambassador

Walk the Talk America is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to bridging the gap between mental health and responsible gun ownership. Its mission is to enhance the perception of mental health among gun owners while elevating the standard of mental health care within this community. Walk the Talk America is uniquely positioned as an organization that integrates the wisdom of gun-owning mental health professionals, offering innovative solutions derived from real-world experiences.

If this is your first time hearing about WTTA, here are some popular links to learn more:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document's content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert. Further, MetAlert cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.