COMPANY DISTILLING PARTNERS WITH BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE TO BRING AWARD-WINNING SPIRITS TO SOUTH CAROLINA.

South Carolina Welcomes the Launch of Company Distilling’s Premium Spirits.

Townsend, Tennessee, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is pleased to announce the launch of its award-winning portfolio of spirits in South Carolina. Led by former Jack Daniel's master distiller Jeff Arnett, this expansion includes the three flagship products and the award-winning Ghost Rail Gin, now available on shelves across the great Palmetto State. The announcement marks further expansion of availability for the award-winning distillery.

"This is a significant moment for us as we bring our award-winning spirits to South Carolina. The demand from the state has been tremendous, and we are excited to share our products with the fans of Company Distilling," said Jeff Arnett, Master Distiller at Company Distilling.

South Carolina residents can now purchase:

Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood —an ASCOT Platinum Award winner. It offers a complex yet smooth profile with sweet caramel and cinnamon notes, complemented by green apple and a silky blend of oak and maple.

—an ASCOT Platinum Award winner. It offers a complex yet smooth profile with sweet caramel and cinnamon notes, complemented by green apple and a silky blend of oak and maple. Straight Tennessee Whiskey Finished with Apple Wood – Balances rich, smooth flavors with a unique apple wood finish, making it an inviting choice for new and seasoned whisky enthusiasts.



Straight Rye Whiskey Finished with Cherry Wood – This award-winning rye whiskey, also a Double Platinum winner at the ASCOT Awards, delivers a distinctive, robust flavor profile with the perfect touch of cherry wood.

“Breakthru Beverage is excited to partner with Company Distilling in South Carolina. We look forward to growing our partnership and showcasing some amazing offerings crafted by industry icon Jeff Arnett” said Michael Brown, VP Elite Division South Carolina at Breakthru Beverage.

In addition to these flagship products, Company Distilling is proud to introduce its Ghost Rail Tennessee Dry Gin to South Carolina. This gin, which has earned the prestigious ASCOT Awards Double Platinum for Best in Class Gin and Best in Class Clear Spirits, is celebrated for its exquisite blend of botanicals and exceptional smoothness.

"We are thrilled to introduce our exceptional spirits to South Carolina and to share our passion for gathering with friends over a glass of fine whiskey," said Nathan Osborne, National Sales Director, and Founder. "Working with Breakthru Beverage has been a fantastic experience, and we are grateful for their support. We look forward to connecting with spirit enthusiasts across the state of South Carolina."

To celebrate the launch, the Company Distilling team will be attending several events in South Carolina, offering whiskey enthusiasts a chance to experience the award-winning products firsthand:



2024 FOOD & WINE Classic in Charleston (September 27-29)

Great American Whiskey Fair (Friday, October 4)

Whiskey After Dark (Thursday, October 17)

Company Distilling's social media and website will share specific location availability. The initial launch will include events and tastings throughout the state, allowing South Carolinians to Gather Around™ and experience these remarkable spirits firsthand.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. It was founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together. Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling. So, when you pour a glass of Company, you're experiencing something new. But one sip and you'll know it's not their first go around.

For more information about Company Distilling and to explore the full range of products, please visit CompanyDistilling.com.

