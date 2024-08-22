Physician’s Choice Ranks No. 3210 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

For the 2nd Time,Physician’s Choice Makes the Inc. 5000,

at No. 3210 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 153% Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician’s Choice, the top-selling probiotic brand on Amazon, has once again ranked in the Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Denver-based company took the 3210 spot in the 2024 list with a three-year revenue growth of 153% percent, and also ranked 1930 on the 2023 list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Over the last 3 years, our business has evolved and grown at an astonishing rate, “ said CEO Rich Baruch. “The pandemic fundamentally shifted how people purchase supplements. We didn’t exist 6 years ago and we’re now winning in the biggest online marketplace for probiotics and we're the fastest-growing probiotics brand in retail with national distribution in Target and Walmart.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

Contact: Liz Hyman, lizh@physicianschoice.com , 407-913-1818

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Physician’s Choice

Physician’s Choice is a leading U.S. supplements brand that empowers every body to make confident wellness choices, guided by physician expertise and validated by real results. The Denver-based company’s proprietary formulas are developed by a team of industry experts, scientists and a Scientific Advisory Board of doctors. Started in 2017, the brand has amassed over 70,000 verified five-star reviews and the coveted status as the #1 best selling probiotic on Amazon. Physician’s Choice is available in major retailers including Target and Walmart as well as online on Amazon and TikTok. For more information, please visit www.physicianschoice.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

