SciSparc: MitoCareX Appointed Professor Nir Peled, Seasoned Oncologist, to its Scientific Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (the "Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, announced that MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), the Company’s venture with Dr. Alon Silberman that focuses on drug discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer and other life-threatening conditions by targeting the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family, has appointed Professor Nir Peled as a member of its scientific advisory board.

Professor Peled is a distinguished expert in thoracic oncology, holding board certifications in internal medicine, pulmonology, and medical oncology. His extensive contributions to the field are well-recognized, having served as a board member of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and currently the chair of the Global Multidisciplinary Practice Standards Committee (GMPSC), as well as past Chair of the IASLC's Screening & Early Detection Committee. Additionally, he recently concluded his term as the Chair of the Thoracic Cancer Assembly of the European Thoracic Society.

With a research portfolio that spans translational and clinical aspects of lung cancer, Professor Peled's work is focused on personalized targeted therapy, immunotherapy, cancer evolution, biomarker development, and the early detection of lung cancer. His scholarly output includes over 250 peer-reviewed publications, encompassing key guidelines on the early diagnosis of lung cancer, biomarker development, and the treatment of advanced disease. Professor Peled also serves on the editorial boards of numerous prestigious journals, including the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, further contributing to the advancement of lung cancer research and treatment.

Dr. Alon Silberman, Chief Executive Officer of MitoCareX, comment “We are proud to welcome Professor Nir Peled, a Key Opinion Leader oncologist with an impressive track record, to our team. We believe that his professional contributions will be significant as we continue to advance our company's cutting-edge technologies for discovering and developing innovative cancer treatments.”

As previously announced by the Company on July 22, 2024, MitoCareX validated the significant involvement of its target SLC25 carrier protein, using Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) cells with diverse genetic backgrounds. MitoCareX demonstrated the discovery by utilizing genetic manipulations and 3D spheroid systems, mimicking the main features of human solid tumors. Previously, MitoCareX had virtually screened millions of small molecules by using its computationally advanced drug discovery platform, which includes its proprietary MITOLINE™ algorithm. Following the successful virtual screening campaign, MitoCareX identified several small molecules that could potentially be used for anti-cancer treatments.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seeds’ oil-based products on Amazon Marketplace.

