NordVPN named among the top tools for protecting users from fake shops

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity feature Threat Protection Pro™, included in the leading VPN application NordVPN, has been recognized as one of the top tools for combating fake online shop scams in an independent test conducted by AV-Comparatives. Among 35 tested solutions, Threat Protection Pro™ ranked third, proving its effectiveness in protecting users from online scams.



“Fake shopping websites are a growing problem for shoppers worldwide. They look like real e-commerce platforms and often use professional designs, fake customer reviews, and tempting discounts to trick buyers. Fake shopping sites take payments from unsuspecting customers and disappear without delivering the purchased goods. We put our greatest effort into protecting our customers from the severe consequences caused by these sites,” says Domininkas Virbickas, head of development at Threat Protection.

AV-Comparatives , an independent testing lab, conducted an extensive test in June to evaluate the effectiveness of various cybersecurity products in detecting and blocking fake shops. The company tested 35 solutions against 500 fake shops and 100 real ones to see how well they could protect users. NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ detected almost 70% of fake shops and ranked third among other solutions.

Additionally, while the two best evaluated solutions are browser extensions and work only with concrete browsers, NordVPN’s Threat Protection Pro™ protects user activities in all browsers simultaneously.

Recently, Threat Protection Pro™ has also been certified by AV-Comparatives for its effectiveness against phishing. After independent testing involving real phishing attacks, NordVPN became the first VPN to receive AV-Comparatives’ certification as an anti-phishing tool.

NordVPN is the world’s most advanced VPN service provider, chosen by millions of internet users worldwide. The service offers features such as dedicated IP, Double VPN, and Onion Over VPN servers, which help to boost your online privacy with zero tracking. One of NordVPN’s key features is Threat Protection Pro™, a tool that blocks malicious websites, trackers, and ads and scans downloads for malware. The latest creation of Nord Security, NordVPN’s parent company, is Saily — a global eSIM service. NordVPN is known for being user friendly and can offer some of the best prices on the market. This VPN provider has over 6,400 servers covering 111 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://nordvpn.com .

