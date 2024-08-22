Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market to Develop New Growth Story: Evernym, Ontotext, Veres One

Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 82% during the forecast period.

Stay up-to-date with Global Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.” — Nidhi Bhawsar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Sovrin Foundation (United States), Evernym (United States), uPort (Switzerland), Trust Frameworks (United States), Energy Web (United States), SecureKey Technologies (Canada), Ontotext (Bulgaria), Veres One (United States).Get inside Scoop of Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-self-sovereign-identity-ssi-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati Definition:Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) refers to a digital identity management model that enables individuals to own, control, and manage their personal identity information independently of any central authority or third-party intermediaries.Market Drivers:1)Data Privacy and Control2)DecentralizationMarket Opportunities:1)Enhanced User Experience2)Innovation in ServicesMarket Challenges:1)Adoption and Integration2)StandardizationMarket Leaders & Development Strategies:In November 2023, Energy Web announced that it has entered into a partnership framework with a European-based energy company, Elia Group, to innovate a digital identity app that incorporates an efficient data exchange system between heat pumps and electric vehicles. Regulatory factors in the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market are influenced by various authorities, including the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which emphasizes data protection and user consent. In the United States, regulations like the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) impact how personal data must be managed and protected.Get Complete Scope of Work @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-self-sovereign-identity-ssi-market The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market segments by Types: Based on Public Blockchain, Based on Private Blockchain, Based on Consortium BlockchainDetailed analysis of Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market segments by Applications: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportations and LogisticsMajor Key Players of the Market: Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Sovrin Foundation (United States), Evernym (United States), uPort (Switzerland), Trust Frameworks (United States), Energy Web (United States), SecureKey Technologies (Canada), Ontotext (Bulgaria), Veres One (United States)Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market by value and volume.• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market.• -To showcase the development of the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market in different parts of the world.• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market.• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.The Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market is segmented by Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportations and Logistics) by Type (Based on Public Blockchain, Based on Private Blockchain, Based on Consortium Blockchain) by End-User (SMEs, Large Enterprises) by Identity (Permissioned, Permissionless) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA).Purchase Latest Edition Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=12037?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati Key takeaways from the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market report:– Detailed consideration of Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market-leading players.– Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market latest innovations and major procedures.– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market for forthcoming years.Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-self-sovereign-identity-ssi-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati Major highlights from Table of Contents:Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Study Coverage:• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Production by Region Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Report:• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Competition by Manufacturers• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Based on Public Blockchain, Based on Private Blockchain, Based on Consortium Blockchain}• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Market Analysis by Application {Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportations and Logistics}• Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Major questions answered:• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) near future?• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market growth?• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?• How feasible is Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) market for long-term investment?Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.