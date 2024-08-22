Submit Release
BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Half and the Second Quarter of the Year 2024

Net income of $1.2 million and $500,000 in the first half and 2nd quarter of 2024, respectively

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2024.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "Revenues for the first half of year 2024 were lower by 16% than revenues in the comparable period last year.

The shortage of electronic components in 2022 prompted the defense sector customers of the Supply Chain division to increase their inventory, which contributed significantly to our revenue growth in 2023. As the component shortage eased in 2023, our defense customers began to reduce their inventory, leading to a dip in our revenues in the first half of 2024.

However, the third quarter of 2024 shows a resurgence in demand for electronic components by our defense customers. From the beginning of the third quarter through August 15, our Supply Chain division has received orders amounting to $5.4 million, a promising sign compared to the total orders of $14 million in the entire first half of 2024.

Our gross profit margin increased to 24.1% in the first half of 2024 from 21.5% in the same period last year.

Furthermore, our operating and financial expenses decreased by $300,000 to $3.5 million, compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year. As a result, our net income for the first half of 2024 remained steady at $1.2 million, the same as in 2023.

We, therefore, maintain our outlook for 2024, with projected revenues of $46 million, up from $44.2 million in 2023, and a net income increase to $2.2 million from $2 million in 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS Chairman, added, "The resiliency shown in our financial performance in the first half of the year, is primarily the result of our continued implementation of significant steps to strengthen capabilities, improve activity and tighten the organizational structure.

The diligent and persistent continuation of our improvement processes, are the basis for our optimistic outlook for the second half of 2024.”

BOS will host a video conference call on August 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the video conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86985163157?pwd=b0Ba9kojV0wOiMYotRDSE7MralyKjI.1

Meeting ID: 869 8516 3157

Passcode: 810414

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations and the conflict with Iran, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands

 


Six months ended
June 30,


Three months ended
June 30,

 

 

2024

  

2023

  

2024



2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

 

 

      







Revenues

 

$

19,734

    

$

23,478

    

$

8,447

    

$

11,336

  

Cost of revenues

 

  

14,976

      

18,409

      

6,249

      

8,931

  

Gross profit

 

  

4,758

      

5,069

      

2,198

      

2,405

  

 

 

          



   



Operating costs and expenses:

 

          



   



Research and development

 

  

84

      

78

      

40

      

37

  

Sales and marketing

 

  

2,213

      

2,470

      

1,051

      

1,224

  

General and administrative

 

  

956

      

912

      

448

      

437

  

Total operating costs and expenses

 

  

3,253

      

3,460

      

1,539

      

1,698

  

 

 

          



   



Operating income

 

  

1,505

      

1,609

      

659

      

707

  

Financial expenses, net

 

  

(262

)

    

(343

)

    

(157

)

    

(98

)

Income before taxes on income

    

1,243

      

1,266

      

502

      

609

  

Taxes on income

    

1

      

-

      

1

      

-

  

Net income

  

$

1,242

    

$

1,266

    

$

501

    

$

609

  

 

            



   



Basic and diluted net income per share

  

$

0.22

    

$

0.22

    

$

0.09

    

$

0.11

  

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share

    

5,748

      

5,707

      

5,748

      

5,712


Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share

    

5,833

      

5,767

      

5,837

      

5,847


 

            



       

Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023

    

5,748

      

5,741

      

5,748

      

5,741



 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

  

June 30,
2024

    

December 31,
2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

  

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

    

 

 

    

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

    

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,358

  

$

2,344

Restricted bank deposits

 

  

193

    

217

Trade receivables

 

  

10,710

    

12,424

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

 

  

1,405

 

  

963

Inventories

 

  

6,847

 

  

6,070

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

  

21,513

 

  

22,018

 

 

 

  

 

 

LONG-TERM ASSETS

 

  

204

    

196

 

 

        

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

 

  

3,334

    

3,268

 

 

        

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET

 

  

885

    

1,026

 

 

        

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

 

  

983

    

1,078

 

 

        

GOODWILL

 

  

4,895

    

4,895

 

 

      

Total assets

 

$

31,814

  

$

32,481



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

June 30,
2024

 

December 31,
2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

  

(Audited)

 

 

      

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

      

 

 

      

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

      

Current maturities of long term loans

 

$

160

  

$

170

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

  

191

    

235

Trade payables

 

  

6,203

    

7,710

Employees and payroll accruals

 

  

1,083

    

980

Deferred revenues

 

  

565

    

600

Advances net of inventory in process

 

  

394

    

137

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

  

656

    

1,072

 

 

      

Total current liabilities

 

  

9,252

    

10,904

 

 

      

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

 

      

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

 

  

1,030

    

1,150

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

  

639

    

759

Long term deferred revenues

 

  

295

    

339

Accrued severance pay

 

  

474

    

490

 

 

      

Total long-term liabilities

 

  

2,438

    

2,738

 

 

      

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

  

20,124

    

18,839

 

 

      

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

31,814

  

$

32,481




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

 

2024

  

2023

  

2024

  

2023

 

 

              

Operating income

 

$

1,505

  

$

1,609

  

$

659

  

$

707

Add:

 

              

Amortization of intangible assets

 

  

95

    

73

    

47

    

47

Stock-based compensation

 

  

42

    

49

    

21

    

24

Depreciation

 

  

179

    

165

    

90

    

85

EBITDA

 

$

1,821

  

$

1,896

  

$

817

  

$

863




SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

  

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

  

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2024

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Revenues   $ 6,662   $ 12,687   $ 401     $ (16 )   $ 19,734  

Gross profit

    

1,620

    

2,988

    

150

      

-

      

4,758

  

Allocated operating expenses

    

1,103

    

1,683

    

122

      

-

      

2,908

  

Unallocated operating expenses*

    

-

    

-

    

-

          

345

  

Income from operations

  

$

517

  

$

1,305

  

$

28

      

-

      

1,505

  

Financial expenses and tax on income

                    

(263

)

Net income

                  

$

1,242

  

 

                  

 

  

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

  

 

 

Six months ended June 30, 2023

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

  

$

6,948

  

$

15,351

  

$

1,257

    

$

(78

)

  

$

23,478

  

Gross profit

    

1,796

    

3,253

    

20

      

-

      

5,069

  

Allocated operating expenses

    

1,097

    

1,859

    

130

      

-

      

3,086

  

Unallocated operating expenses*

    

-

    

-

    

-

          

374

  

Income (loss) from operations

  

$

699

  

$

1,394

  

$

(110

)

    

-

      

1,609

  

Financial expenses and tax on income

                    

(343

)

Net income

                  

$

1,266

  

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


SEGMENT INFORMATION

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Revenues   $ 2,979   $ 5,330   $ 152     $ (14 )   $ 8,447  

Gross profit

 

  

629

    

1,503

    

66

      

-

      

2,198

  

Allocated operating expenses

 

  

538

    

774

    

60

      

-

      

1,372

  

Unallocated operating expenses*

 

              

-

      

167

  

Income from operations

 

$

91

  

$

729

  

$

6

      

-

      

659

  

Financial expenses and tax on income

 

                  

(158

)

Net income

 

                

$

501

  
                     

 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

 

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

2,931

  

$

7,863

  

$

557

    

$

(15

)

  

$

11,336

  

Gross profit

 

  

689

    

1,668

    

48

      

-

      

2,405

  

Allocated operating expenses

 

  

524

    

931

    

55

      

-

      

1,510

  

Unallocated operating expenses*

 

              

-

      

188

  

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

165

  

$

737

  

$

(7

)

    

-

      

707

  

Financial expenses and tax on income

 

                  

(98

)

Net income


               

$

609

  


* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

