BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Half and the Second Quarter of the Year 2024

Net income of $1.2 million and $500,000 in the first half and 2nd quarter of 2024, respectively

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2024.

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "Revenues for the first half of year 2024 were lower by 16% than revenues in the comparable period last year.

The shortage of electronic components in 2022 prompted the defense sector customers of the Supply Chain division to increase their inventory, which contributed significantly to our revenue growth in 2023. As the component shortage eased in 2023, our defense customers began to reduce their inventory, leading to a dip in our revenues in the first half of 2024.

However, the third quarter of 2024 shows a resurgence in demand for electronic components by our defense customers. From the beginning of the third quarter through August 15, our Supply Chain division has received orders amounting to $5.4 million, a promising sign compared to the total orders of $14 million in the entire first half of 2024.

Our gross profit margin increased to 24.1% in the first half of 2024 from 21.5% in the same period last year.

Furthermore, our operating and financial expenses decreased by $300,000 to $3.5 million, compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year. As a result, our net income for the first half of 2024 remained steady at $1.2 million, the same as in 2023.

We, therefore, maintain our outlook for 2024, with projected revenues of $46 million, up from $44.2 million in 2023, and a net income increase to $2.2 million from $2 million in 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS Chairman, added, "The resiliency shown in our financial performance in the first half of the year, is primarily the result of our continued implementation of significant steps to strengthen capabilities, improve activity and tighten the organizational structure.

The diligent and persistent continuation of our improvement processes, are the basis for our optimistic outlook for the second half of 2024.”

BOS will host a video conference call on August 22, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations and the conflict with Iran, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands





Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024



2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)











Revenues $ 19,734 $ 23,478 $ 8,447 $ 11,336 Cost of revenues 14,976 18,409 6,249 8,931 Gross profit 4,758 5,069 2,198 2,405







Operating costs and expenses:







Research and development 84 78 40 37 Sales and marketing 2,213 2,470 1,051 1,224 General and administrative 956 912 448 437 Total operating costs and expenses 3,253 3,460 1,539 1,698







Operating income 1,505 1,609 659 707 Financial expenses, net (262 ) (343 ) (157 ) (98 ) Income before taxes on income 1,243 1,266 502 609 Taxes on income 1 - 1 - Net income $ 1,242 $ 1,266 $ 501 $ 609







Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,748 5,707 5,748 5,712

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,833 5,767 5,837 5,847





Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2024 and 2023 5,748 5,741 5,748 5,741











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,358 $ 2,344 Restricted bank deposits 193 217 Trade receivables 10,710 12,424 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,405 963 Inventories 6,847 6,070 Total current assets 21,513 22,018 LONG-TERM ASSETS 204 196 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,334 3,268 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 885 1,026 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 983 1,078 GOODWILL 4,895 4,895 Total assets $ 31,814 $ 32,481









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans $ 160 $ 170 Operating lease liabilities, current 191 235 Trade payables 6,203 7,710 Employees and payroll accruals 1,083 980 Deferred revenues 565 600 Advances net of inventory in process 394 137 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 656 1,072 Total current liabilities 9,252 10,904 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,030 1,150 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 639 759 Long term deferred revenues 295 339 Accrued severance pay 474 490 Total long-term liabilities 2,438 2,738 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 20,124 18,839 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,814 $ 32,481













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income $ 1,505 $ 1,609 $ 659 $ 707 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 95 73 47 47 Stock-based compensation 42 49 21 24 Depreciation 179 165 90 85 EBITDA $ 1,821 $ 1,896 $ 817 $ 863













SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 6,662 $ 12,687 $ 401 $ (16 ) $ 19,734 Gross profit 1,620 2,988 150 - 4,758 Allocated operating expenses 1,103 1,683 122 - 2,908 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 345 Income from operations $ 517 $ 1,305 $ 28 - 1,505 Financial expenses and tax on income (263 ) Net income $ 1,242 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 6,948 $ 15,351 $ 1,257 $ (78 ) $ 23,478 Gross profit 1,796 3,253 20 - 5,069 Allocated operating expenses 1,097 1,859 130 - 3,086 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 374 Income (loss) from operations $ 699 $ 1,394 $ (110 ) - 1,609 Financial expenses and tax on income (343 ) Net income $ 1,266

* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2024 Revenues $ 2,979 $ 5,330 $ 152 $ (14 ) $ 8,447 Gross profit 629 1,503 66 - 2,198 Allocated operating expenses 538 774 60 - 1,372 Unallocated operating expenses* - 167 Income from operations $ 91 $ 729 $ 6 - 659 Financial expenses and tax on income (158 ) Net income $ 501 RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 2,931 $ 7,863 $ 557 $ (15 ) $ 11,336 Gross profit 689 1,668 48 - 2,405 Allocated operating expenses 524 931 55 - 1,510 Unallocated operating expenses* - 188 Income (loss) from operations $ 165 $ 737 $ (7 ) - 707 Financial expenses and tax on income (98 ) Net income

$ 609





* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

