Announcement of Extraordinary General Meeting Results

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (Nasdaq: KSPI) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 August 2024:

1. To approve the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz:

1) Approval of the agenda;

2) Payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi.kz and approval of the amount of dividend per common share;

3) Appointment of the external auditor to audit JSC Kaspi.kz’s financial statements.

2. To approve dividends to be paid within the period set by law:

1) dividend amount of KZT 850 (eight hundred and fifty tenge) per common share of JSC Kaspi.kz;

2) dividend is paid for period 2Q 2024;

3) commencement date of dividend payments: 21 August 2024;

4) the list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend based on 20 August 2024 date of record;

5) procedure and form of dividend payments: to be paid in cash by wire transfers to accounts of shareholders.

3. To reappoint Deloitte LLP as the external auditor to audit JSC Kaspi.kz’s 2024 financial statements.





