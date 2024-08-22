Vein Illumination Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Vein Illumination Devices Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vein Illumination Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vein illumination devices market is projected to expand significantly, growing from $0.49 billion in 2023 to $0.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The vein illumination devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth is fueled by factors such as increased use during the pandemic for venous access in COVID-19 patients, rising awareness among healthcare professionals, growing healthcare expenditure, patient education initiatives, and a surge in intravenous drug use in both medical and illicit contexts.

Rising Venous Disease Prevalence on the Vein Illumination Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of venous diseases such as deep vein thrombosis and varicose veins is expected to drive the growth of the vein illumination devices market in the coming years. Venous diseases impair blood flow in the veins, leading to symptoms such as swelling, pain, and skin changes. Aging, hormonal changes, and medication use can exacerbate these conditions. For instance, a report by the Nuffield Trust highlighted a significant 21% increase in Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) cases between 2019-2021, underscoring the growing need for effective venous management solutions.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Key players such as Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Baxter International Inc. are focusing on technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of vein illumination devices. The development of near-infrared vascular imaging technology, for instance, is significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. Christie Medical Holdings' VeinViewer, an advanced near-infrared imaging device launched in April 2022, exemplifies these advancements by projecting real-time HD images of veins, thereby enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of medical procedures.

Segments:

• Product Type: Table-Top Devices, Hand-Held Devices

• Technology: Transillumination, Near Infrared Illumination, Ultrasound Technologies

• Application: Intravenous Access, Blood Draw, Venipuncture Assistance, Sclerotherapy, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Facilities, Blood Donation Camps, Academic Institutions, Nursing Homes, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the vein illumination devices market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by rising healthcare investments and an increasing focus on improving medical procedures' efficiency.

Vein Illumination Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vein Illumination Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vein illumination devices market size, vein illumination devices market drivers and trends, vein illumination devices market major players, vein illumination devices competitors' revenues, vein illumination devices market positioning, and vein illumination devices market growth across geographies. The vein illumination devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

