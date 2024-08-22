PHILIPPINES, August 22 - Press Release

August 22, 2024 Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada I understand that my recent questionings in a Senate hearing gave the public the impression of being harsh, insensitive, and apathetic. It was never, never my intention to victim blame or humiliate those who have come out to disclose the tragic realities happening in the entertainment industry but rather to address a systemic issue that has been hurting our artists and workers. My passionate approach, which did not sit well with the public monitoring the proceedings, stems from a deep frustration that these problems have persisted for years! Parte po ako ng industriyang ito kaya alam ko matagal na itong nangyayari. At patuloy na nangyayari. Pero takot lumantad ang mga biktima. Nahihiyang magsalita. Ang mga isyung ito ay pabulong lamang na pinag-uusapan. Wala po akong intensyon na balewalain ang nararamdaman ng mga biktima ng pang-aabuso, sexual abuse o sexual harrassment. Wala po. Ngunit bilang parte ng industriyang ito, hindi ko kukunsintihin ang ginawa ng sinasabing may awtoridad o kapangyarihan sa industriya. In fact, I condemn all forms of violence, regardless of gender, particularly in this industry where abuses, katulad ng sinabi ko, have been ongoing for so long. Alam nyo, kung ang kapalit ng bashings na ipinupukol sa akin o ang galit ng publiko ay para mas patuloy na pag-usapan ang usapin ng pang aabuso sa maliliit na artista o kasamahan sa industriya o para magkaroon ng mas malawak na kamalayan at pagkilos laban sa pang-aabuso, hindi lamang sa entertainment industry, kundi pati na rin sa ibang sektor, malugod ko itong tatanggapin.

